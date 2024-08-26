Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby
"It always fills me with horror," she explained.
As the future King of England, Prince George has grown up in the spotlight.
Recent reports have suggested that his parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, have been "gradually" preparing him for the throne. It's also been noted George could be inducted into the "gruesome" Balmoral tradition of stag hunting, which his father already partakes in. And although George is "intentionally" being raised very differently from his own father, he can often be found twinning with Prince William.
In a report by the Daily Mail, it's been noted how Kate Middleton once spoke about the dangerous hobby she wished Prince William would give up. Speaking to a fan in 2015, Kate reportedly said of William's motorbike, "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it—I'm terrified." She continued, "Hopefully I'm going to keep George off it."
Prince William has held a motorcycle license since he was 19, and he was reportedly once called the "Prince of Wheels," per the Daily Mail.
According to the outlet, multiple members of the royal family expressed concern regarding William's potentially dangerous hobby. In fact, King Charles allegedly made his own bodyguard shadow William whenever he went out riding.
"At first it was seen as a bit of fun," a source told the Daily Mail. "Members of the family, including the Queen, enjoyed hearing how he would disappear into the night and drive about the capital and other parts of the country anonymously."
However, now that Prince William is first in line to the British throne, his motorcycle hobby seems a little less fun to most. "But now it is fair to say there is some concern for him," the source claimed.
As Prince George just turned 11, he won't be allowed to ride motorbikes for quite some time yet. Still, it's definitely understandable Princess Kate would already be worrying about her son's penchant for copying his dad. Only time will tell if there's a new "Prince of Wheels" on the horizon.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
