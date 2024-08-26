Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby

As the future King of England, Prince George has grown up in the spotlight.

Recent reports have suggested that his parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, have been "gradually" preparing him for the throne. It's also been noted George could be inducted into the "gruesome" Balmoral tradition of stag hunting, which his father already partakes in. And although George is "intentionally" being raised very differently from his own father, he can often be found twinning with Prince William.

In a report by the Daily Mail, it's been noted how Kate Middleton once spoke about the dangerous hobby she wished Prince William would give up. Speaking to a fan in 2015, Kate reportedly said of William's motorbike, "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it—I'm terrified." She continued, "Hopefully I'm going to keep George off it."

"Hopefully I'm going to keep George off it." (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William has held a motorcycle license since he was 19, and he was reportedly once called the "Prince of Wheels," per the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, multiple members of the royal family expressed concern regarding William's potentially dangerous hobby. In fact, King Charles allegedly made his own bodyguard shadow William whenever he went out riding.

"At first it was seen as a bit of fun," a source told the Daily Mail. "Members of the family, including the Queen, enjoyed hearing how he would disappear into the night and drive about the capital and other parts of the country anonymously."

However, now that Prince William is first in line to the British throne, his motorcycle hobby seems a little less fun to most. "But now it is fair to say there is some concern for him," the source claimed.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William and Prince Harry ride in the Enduro Africa '08 Charity Motorcycle Ride in South Africa. (Image credit: POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

As Prince George just turned 11, he won't be allowed to ride motorbikes for quite some time yet. Still, it's definitely understandable Princess Kate would already be worrying about her son's penchant for copying his dad. Only time will tell if there's a new "Prince of Wheels" on the horizon.