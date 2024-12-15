Katy Perry Revealed the Christmas Tradition She and Orlando Bloom Have for Their Neighbors, Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

If you've been looking for another reason to put "move to Montecito" on your life vision board, then keep reading.

Katy Perry just revealed yet another enviable thing about living in the California neighborhood, which counts some of the most famous people in the world among its residents, including Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While filming her ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime, in London this week, Perry took a moment to share some of her personal plans for the holiday season with the audience, including details about one of her and Bloom's traditions: Caroling for their California neighbors.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

"We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year," Perry explained during the London show, according to the Daily Mail. "We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbors in my hometown and we see all of their lights."

As for the caroling part of the tradition, Perry also revealed that it includes costumes, which makes it sound like a pretty amazing little neighborhood production.

"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like The Grinch and it’s going to be super fun," she added. "We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."

As the Daily Mail points out, the Sussex family lives near Perry and Bloom and the two couples have even reportedly become friends in addition to being neighbors. Perry is even slated to perform at opening night of Harry's beloved Invictus Games in Vancouver in February.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

Perry also opened up during the performance about another thing she and Bloom have in common with Meghan and Harry, geographically-speaking. Like Harry, Bloom is originally from the UK and, while the Sussexes rarely travel back across the pond these days, Perry revealed that she and Bloom do spend a significant amount of time in England—and she loves it there.

"I like so much about the UK I love your sense of humor, I love that it is so dark and sarcastic," she gushed to the crowd (per Daily Mail). "'I think you take family into consideration, we are here most summers with our daughter and I like that you guys have the tradition of a Sunday roast. We only do one day a year or two, Thanksgiving and Christmas."

Not that the couple, who share four-year-old daughter Daisy, seem to miss America's few designated roast dinner occasions. Given their elaborate family caroling tradition, it seems safe to assume they make it a point to stay local quite a bit during the holiday season.

So, basically, to recap the people who live near Perry—including Harry and Meghan—get treated to a free Christmas concert from one of the world's biggest pop stars every year. And she performs in holiday costumes. And rents a trolley. Truly a vision board neighborhood if there ever was one.