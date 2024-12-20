King Charles Will "Want to See" Archie and Lilibet Over Christmas and Has Already Sent Them "Traditional" Gifts
"Christmas is seen as a time for families to heal rifts."
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may live in California with their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but their grandfather hasn't forgotten them. According to a former employee of The King, Charles will be eager to connect with his grandchildren this holiday season.
In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Charles' former royal butler, Grant Harrold, said, "I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question." As for who Charles will be most excited to speak with via FaceTime, Harrold claimed, "I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids [Lilibet and Archie] on Christmas Day."
It's also likely that King Charles will have organized to have presents delivered to Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie for Christmas. "The King will send gifts," Harrold told the outlet. "I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes]."
Harrold also suggested that The King might get the chance to watch Lilibet and Archie open any gifts he's sent them. "There will be a chance to see each other," Harrold explained. "I'd be surprised if they didn’t FaceTime so they could see the grandchildren opening the gifts he sent them."
Ultimately, the former royal butler is certain that Charles will make contact with Prince Harry's children during the holiday season. "There will definitely, without a doubt, be communication," Harrold said.
As for what Charles may have purchased for Lilibet and Archie, Harrold referenced The King's classic taste, saying, "When it comes to toys and The King—have you ever been to the Highgrove shop? It's all very traditional. The King is very traditional." Harrold continued, "I don't see him buying them an Xbox or something like that—probably too young anyway. It's going to be more traditional, you know, like a wooden farm set or something along those lines."
According to Charles' former butler, The King would, ideally, see his grandchildren in person at Christmas. "I think if [King Charles] had the choice, he'd definitely want everyone together," Harrold told the publication. "He's very much a family man." Harrold reflected on the holidays he spent at the Palace with William, Harry, and their father. "They were such nice times," he explained. "They were very close, and it all just went so nicely."
The former royal butler also alleged that King Charles will be hoping for a reconciliation following the royal rift. "I've said this a hundred times—part of him will be sad about what's taken place," Harrold claimed. "Christmas is seen as a time for families to heal rifts." He continued, "Even if they're not there in person, just talking on Zoom or something can be part of that healing process."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
