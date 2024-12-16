Princess Lilibet's Adorable Christmas Card Outfit Looks Just Like Something Princess Charlotte Would Wear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official Christmas card for 2024 has arrived, and their children make an adorable appearance.

A sweet photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is featured on the card, alongside photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending official Archewell engagements. And, perhaps most importantly, Princess Lilibet's outfit certainly looks like something Princess Charlotte might wear.

In the cute snap of Archie and Lilibet, the two children are photographed running towards their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The family's three dogs—black Labrador Pula, and Beagles Guy and Mamma Mia—are also included in the picture. Above all, the photo demonstrates just how quickly Archie and Lilibet are growing up.

Fans will quickly notice that Princess Lilibet appears to be almost as tall her brother, Prince Archie, in the photo. Lilibet has long hair, and is wearing a blue and white floral dress with long white socks and black shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2024 Christmas card. (Image credit: Archewell/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie appear in one photo on Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card. (Image credit: Archewell/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

Princess Charlotte's style may have evolved in recent years, but Kate Middleton's daughter was once known for her sweet floral dresses. While only a glimpse of Princess Lilibet is visible in the new Christmas card, fans could easily mistake Meghan and Harry's daughter for her cousin.

The Christmas card's message reads, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation." The message continues, "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Princess Charlotte wears a blue and white floral dress. (Image credit: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be delighted to see a new photo of Lilibet and Archie, who are generally kept out of the spotlight.

