Princess Lilibet's Adorable Christmas Card Outfit Looks Just Like Something Princess Charlotte Would Wear

The little Princess seems to share a sense of style with her cousin.

Princess Charlotte wears a red winter coat, Meghan Markle wears a white strapless dress while posing with Prince Harry, who is wearing a tan suit
(Image credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official Christmas card for 2024 has arrived, and their children make an adorable appearance.

A sweet photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is featured on the card, alongside photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending official Archewell engagements. And, perhaps most importantly, Princess Lilibet's outfit certainly looks like something Princess Charlotte might wear.

In the cute snap of Archie and Lilibet, the two children are photographed running towards their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The family's three dogs—black Labrador Pula, and Beagles Guy and Mamma Mia—are also included in the picture. Above all, the photo demonstrates just how quickly Archie and Lilibet are growing up.

Fans will quickly notice that Princess Lilibet appears to be almost as tall her brother, Prince Archie, in the photo. Lilibet has long hair, and is wearing a blue and white floral dress with long white socks and black shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card for 2024 includes photos from many of their Archewell events and royal tours, and a photo of their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2024 Christmas card.

(Image credit: Archewell/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card for 2024 includes photos from many of their Archewell events and royal tours, and a photo of their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie appear in one photo on Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card.

(Image credit: Archewell/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

Princess Charlotte's style may have evolved in recent years, but Kate Middleton's daughter was once known for her sweet floral dresses. While only a glimpse of Princess Lilibet is visible in the new Christmas card, fans could easily mistake Meghan and Harry's daughter for her cousin.

The Christmas card's message reads, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation." The message continues, "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Princess Charlotte wears a blue and white floral dress and holds hands with mom Kate Middleton, who is wearing a bright green dress

Princess Charlotte wears a blue and white floral dress.

(Image credit: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be delighted to see a new photo of Lilibet and Archie, who are generally kept out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, an Us Weekly profile revealed why Meghan and Harry don't regularly share pictures of their children. A friend of the Sussexes explained, "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t." Citing a lack of privacy and security, the friend said, "William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable." They continued, "And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸