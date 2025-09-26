King Charles Met the Oldest Living Person, Who Reminisced About the Days When “All the Girls Were in Love” With Him

There are some moments that are just universal to the human experience and being reduced to quasi-embarrassed laughter by the brutally honest words of an elder is one of those things.

Earlier this week, King Charles proved that neither being a literal monarch nor being a 76-year-old person makes someone exempt from this basic life experience when he met with Ethel Caterham, who just happens to be the world's oldest living person.

As People reports, Charles traveled to Surrey on Sept. 18 for the chance to meet the 116-year-old, who officially became the oldest living person in April, following the death of the previous holder of the title, a Brazilian nun named Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was also 116 at the time of her death.

During the visit, Caterham did what people who are lucky enough to live long, long lives often do and reminisced about the old days with her younger visitor. Specifically, the supercentenarian spoke with Charles about her memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, officially naming him the Prince of Wales in 1969, when the now-King was just 21 years old.

"I remember when your mother crowned you in Caernarfon Castle," Caterham told Charles, who seemed to love the story and who couldn't help but laugh in response when she added, "And all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you."

At this point, one of Caterham's granddaughters, Kate Henderson, revealed that appreciation for the King seems to be a common topic of conversation for the 116-year-old.

"You were saying that the other day, weren't you?" Henderson said. "You said, 'Prince Charles was so handsome. All the girls were in love with him.' A true prince—and now the King."

Charles, for his part, demurred at the compliments, replying, "Yes, well, all that's left of him anyway."

The royal family shared a picture and video from the meeting on Instagram to commemorate the meeting.

"Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person," the post's caption read. "Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty: an honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter."

The meeting itself was the belated granting of Caterham's birthday wish, which she revealed when she celebrated her birthday in August and expressed that she would have preferred a meeting with the King to the quiet family celebration she had to mark the momentous occasion. Just a few short weeks later, Caterham's wish came true when Charles made time in his busy schedule to travel to meet with her.