King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
It was recently reported that Princess Eugenie is trapped in a "precarious position" between Prince Harry and King Charles. Now, a respected royal expert has suggested that Charles is likely grateful to have a connection to Harry via Eugenie.
In a new interview with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said of the situation, "Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan—and the rest of the Royal Family."
Bond continued, "But I think the King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of."
Noting that members of the Royal Family are often incredibly busy, Bond suggested that any connection the King may have to the Duke of Sussex is incredibly important.
"However, I think it's a positive thing that Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being, if he is so inclined. And Harry can presumably gauge the mood of the family via Eugenie."
"Any reconciliation—which at this stage still seems unlikely—has to start somewhere and with someone," Bond noted. "And that person could possibly be Eugenie."
Bond suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored decision to purchase property in Portugal close to Princess Eugenie's home shows just how close they are.
"I think it perhaps suggests that they do want their children to know at least some of their U.K. family," Bond told the outlet. "It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family."
Regardless of what happens between the Royal Family as a whole, it seems that Eugenie and Harry will remain closely bonded.
Discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big decision, Bond said, "I don’t know quite why they feel they need to buy a place... rather than just stay with Jack and Eugenie or rent a place, but it suggests that they intend to spend more time on this side of the Atlantic."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
