Close Friend Says Prince Harry "Wants to Be Able to Show" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Where He Grew Up" One Day
"He wants them to know their family here."
On Sept. 8, Prince Harry returned to the U.K., where he paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex will also attend a number of important engagements during the trip, and is rumored to reunite with his father, King Charles. Plus, according to one of Harry's friends, the prince hasn't "given up hope" when it comes to bringing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England in the future.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, one of Prince Harry's close friends explained, "He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the [United Kingdom]. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here." The source continued, "He really would like to come back to the U.K. much more."
The friend also told the newspaper that Prince Harry hopes to "to have some fun" during his current visit.
Prince Harry lost his court battle regarding the removal of his private security earlier this year. Since then, the Duke of Sussex has expressed the very credible fear he has about traveling to the U.K. with his wife and young children.
In May 2025, he told the BBC, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious." He continued, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
As for whether or not Prince Harry will reunite with his dad, King Charles, during his current trip, one of the duke's friends told The Sunday Times, "He's made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family. It's on them now."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.