Close Friend Says Prince Harry "Wants to Be Able to Show" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Where He Grew Up" One Day

On Sept. 8, Prince Harry returned to the U.K., where he paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex will also attend a number of important engagements during the trip, and is rumored to reunite with his father, King Charles. Plus, according to one of Harry's friends, the prince hasn't "given up hope" when it comes to bringing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England in the future.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, one of Prince Harry's close friends explained, "He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the [United Kingdom]. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here." The source continued, "He really would like to come back to the U.K. much more."

The friend also told the newspaper that Prince Harry hopes to "to have some fun" during his current visit.

Prince Harry arriving at the WellChild Awards 2025 in London on September 8, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Prince Harry lost his court battle regarding the removal of his private security earlier this year. Since then, the Duke of Sussex has expressed the very credible fear he has about traveling to the U.K. with his wife and young children.

In May 2025, he told the BBC , "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious." He continued, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

As for whether or not Prince Harry will reunite with his dad, King Charles, during his current trip, one of the duke's friends told The Sunday Times, "He's made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family. It's on them now."