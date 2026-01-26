Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their two children—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4—in Montecito, California. Both kids have started making brief appearances on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account, and to help launch her brand, As ever. Now, Meghan has reflected on whether her daughter will ever take part in one particular activity in the future.

Duchess Meghan is currently at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in support of the documentary Cookie Queens, which follows a group of Girl Scouts. When asked whether Princess Lilibet will be joining the Girl Scouts in the future, the duchess told Deadline, "I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right."

She continued, "[Director] Alysa [Nahmias] is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it's been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well."

Meghan is an executive producer of the documentary, alongside husband Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with Amy Redford at Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026. (Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

Duchess Meghan discussed the movie's subject matter with Deadline, saying, "It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom was a troop leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in Cookie Queens, it's so reflective of how these girls stick with something that's important to them and don't give up. And self-belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout."

Meghan Markle at the premiere of Cookie Queens at Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026. (Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

For now, at least, Princess Lilibet won't be selling Girl Scout cookies, but that might change in the future.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors