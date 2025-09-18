Quiet Luxury Lives On for Fall in These Minimalist Nordstrom Sale Finds
28 picks I can't stop thinking about.
One thing to know about me is that I love a good elevated basic. As I slowly pull my fall clothes out of storage, though, I’ve noticed that a few of my favorites need to be replaced. Enter: the Nordstrom Fall Sale, A.k.a the perfect reason to go shopping for every quiet-luxury-approved find on my list.
For the new season, that means everything from the perfect chocolate brown dress to a cashmere scarf I keep on hand for long-haul flights and chilly office days alike. These sit along trendy fall bags and shoes, including loafers and knee-high boots that I know will be both comfortable and cute.
Oh—and the sale includes a fair amount of chic, under-$100 finds that look far more expensive than they actually are and tap into some pretty major fashion week trends. The sale is running until September 23, so this is the best time to stock up on the basics you’ll wear for years to come. If those all sound like essentials in your fall rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, I found 28 items worth adding to your cart.
It doesn't get more fall-coded than this sweater dress.
These suede loafers are basically the fall version of summer's boat shoe trend.
Slouchy knits are perfect for wearing with trendy slouchy bags.
Channel Belly's French era from The Summer I Turned Pretty with these two-strap heels.
When was the last time you saw a matching set that was this chic?
