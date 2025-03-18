Hailey Bieber Rebrands Disney Adult Outfits With a Leather Bomber Jacket and Trendy Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers
She actually looks so chic.
This is surely going to be considered a scalding hot take, but hear me out: I love a good Disneyland 'fit. Fashion's chicest girlies wearing themed outfits for a day of roller coasters and Dole Whip? Adorable! Let women have things!
Few do this particular genre of fashion better than Hailey Bieber who debuted her latest Disney outfit just this week. On March 16, the model took a cute little day trip with her husband Justin and his mini-me, The Kid Laroi, to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Naturally, she tacked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on top of her standard outfit equation.
Bieber went cool over cosplay, styling her polka dot headband with wide-leg pants and her signature outerwear: a leather bomber jacket. She finished the all-black 'fit with a simple white tee and a pair of matching Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. It was a decidedly high-fashion take on the Disney Adult aesthetic.
Though most of her outfit was intentionally nondescript—"quiet luxury," and all that—Bieber did let one logo slip. Her sneakers showed Onitsuka Tiger's trademark black-and-white stripes, which glowed like the Bat-Signal for sneakerheads everywhere. Her exact pair is still shoppable for $191 at various retailers.
Leveling up trendy sneakers with her favorite jacket is more than just a habit for the star, it's a lifestyle. Bieber wears leather bombers almost every time she leaves the house. She has used the outerwear piece time and again to make themed outfits feel chic—elevating everything from game day looks and fashion week 'fits to gym gear.
Lesson learned: there's never a wrong time to wear a bomber jacket.
Shop Disney-Inspired Basics Like Hailey Bieber
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
