This is surely going to be considered a scalding hot take, but hear me out: I love a good Disneyland 'fit. Fashion's chicest girlies wearing themed outfits for a day of roller coasters and Dole Whip? Adorable! Let women have things!

Few do this particular genre of fashion better than Hailey Bieber who debuted her latest Disney outfit just this week. On March 16, the model took a cute little day trip with her husband Justin and his mini-me, The Kid Laroi, to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Naturally, she tacked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on top of her standard outfit equation.

Bieber went cool over cosplay, styling her polka dot headband with wide-leg pants and her signature outerwear: a leather bomber jacket. She finished the all-black 'fit with a simple white tee and a pair of matching Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. It was a decidedly high-fashion take on the Disney Adult aesthetic.

Hailey Bieber went full Disney Adult in a leather bomber jacket and Minnie Mouse ears. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though most of her outfit was intentionally nondescript—"quiet luxury," and all that—Bieber did let one logo slip. Her sneakers showed Onitsuka Tiger's trademark black-and-white stripes, which glowed like the Bat-Signal for sneakerheads everywhere. Her exact pair is still shoppable for $191 at various retailers.

Leveling up trendy sneakers with her favorite jacket is more than just a habit for the star, it's a lifestyle. Bieber wears leather bombers almost every time she leaves the house. She has used the outerwear piece time and again to make themed outfits feel chic—elevating everything from game day looks and fashion week 'fits to gym gear.

Bieber elevated her workout look with a leather jacket and designer bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lesson learned: there's never a wrong time to wear a bomber jacket.

