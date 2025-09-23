Prince Harry Remembers “Losing It” at Disney World With Princess Diana After Recreating the Trip With Archie and Lilibet

Going to Disneyland or Disney World is a dream come true for almost any kid, and one that can bond children and parents together—and that's definitely true for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared in The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, a special that aired on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 21 about the multigenerational-spanning magic of Disney Parks.

In the special, both Harry and Meghan shared memories about their own visits to Disney theme parks when they were kids themselves. Harry opened up about visiting Disney World in Florida in 1993, a trip he took with his older brother, Prince William, and their late mother, Princess Diana.

"I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well," he said in the special (per People). "I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it."

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and several family friends were photographed riding Splash Mountain ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom during the third day of their vacation in August 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry added that he was able to experience Disneyland through the eyes of a child when he and Meghan took their children to the iconic southern California theme park.

"To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into—it was amazing," he added. "And it brings out the kid in you again."

Meghan admitted that, as a "southern California girl," she visiting Disneyland was "more accessible" for her, but she said that didn't make the experience any less magical for her as a kid and that visiting the theme park was "still the biggest treat in the world."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this summer, Harry and Meghan took both of their children on a family trip to Disneyland in celebration of their daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday. Meghan was in peak mom mode during the outing and documented it in a post on her Instagram.

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" she captioned the post, which included a video of highlights from the Sussex family's adventures at Disneyland (including several shots of Archie and Lili—although with their backs to the camera or their faces obscured with emojis to protect their privacy).

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Harry revealed during the special that Archie and Lili's excitement—like many kids visiting Disneyland—started before they officially made into the park.

"They're like, 'This is amazing!'" Harry said of their reaction before arriving at the magical theme park. "Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.'"

And don't think that over-the-top excitement about visiting Disney parks is just for kids—at one point in the special, Harry's very present-day jealousy about one of Meghan's Disney experiences was on full display.

When discussing their childhood memories of Disney parks, Meghan shared a teenage memory, revealing that she had a chance to go to Disneyland for grad night, when high school seniors are invited to visit the park after hours. Harry (speaking for almost everyone on the planet, we assume) instantly wished aloud for an adult equivalent of the event.

"I don't even know why they let us do that!" Meghan said of her Disneyland grad night experience.

"That sounds like a lot of fun," Harry replied. "Can you do that in your forties?"

The answer, in case anyone is wondering, is yes—sometimes, at least (these events are called "Disneyland After Dark" and there's a dedicated page on the Disneyland website that we can only assume Harry has bookmarked to check daily with the rest of us).