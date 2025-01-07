Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Has Already Entered Her "Princess Phase"
The Sussexes are very "down-to-earth" parents, according to a family friend.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed two children together—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. And according to one of Duchess Meghan's friends, Lilibet is already embracing her regal heritage in the sweetest way.
Chef Adrian Lipscombe shared an Instagram post defending the Duchess of Sussex's forthcoming Netflix lifestyle series, and sharing their own experience having met the royal. "I've had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met," the post explained. "We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food. She didn't rush the conversation, even though I was taking up her time. She was gracious, engaged, and kind."
Defending With Love, Meghan, Lipscombe also wrote, "Representation is already so scarce, and now, a show that has the potential to spotlight food, culture, and storytelling is being torn apart before it even has a chance." The chef continued, "This isn't just about Meghan Markle. It's about a systemic issue in media and entertainment that continues to dismiss or belittle efforts by women, especially women of color, to create something meaningful."
To announce her new lifestyle and cookery series, Duchess Meghan shared the trailer on Instagram. "I have been so excited to share this with you!" she captioned the post. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support—and fun!"
Mindy Kaling is set to appear as a guest in an episode of With Love, Meghan. While attending the 2025 Golden Globes, Kaling described the experience, saying (via Hello! magazine), "I think of myself as kind of an okay cook and she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water." The Inside Out star continued, "The thing about her recipes is they're really accessible. She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens which would probably all die if I tried to take care of them. But other than that, I would say it's very accessible."
Kaling also had the chance to spend some time with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, and dished on his culinary skills. "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me," she explained. "But I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
