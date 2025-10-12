Meghan Markle Swaps Her Cozy Max Mara Winter Coat for a Sleek Saint Laurent Blazer in New York
Her accessories included a $1,450 Hermès shawl and Armani pointed-toe pumps.
Meghan Markle is currently in New York City with husband Prince Harry. On Friday, October 10, the Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival. The following day, Duchess Meghan was spotted wearing two very different outfits.
On October 11, Meghan appeared to meet up with friends in the city, and was photographed climbing out of a car wearing a cozy winter coat. Max Mara's Lilia Coat is made from cashmere and features a belted waist. Available in a number of shades, the smart wrap coat originally retailed for $6,250.
The duchess accessorized the outfit with the Hermès Eperon d'Or et Tenues de Jour Shawl 140, which retails for $1,450, and a pair of Heidi Merrick's Santa Barbara Sunglasses. For footwear, Meghan opted for Saint Laurent's Anaïs Slingback Flats in Smooth Leather.
The As ever founder also wore a pair of Guzema Mini Sphere Earrings in 18K Gold and her Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold.
Later the same day, Duchess Meghan was photographed leaving Japanese restaurant Kappo Masa on Madison Avenue. For the evening, she traded her Max Mara coat for a Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Tailored Blazer, which she paired with a simple black top, black pants, and a pair of black pointed-toe Giorgio Armani Court Shoes.
As always, Duchess Meghan's off-duty style was endlessly chic, and incorporated a plethora of royally-approved designers. Royal fans are sure to want to recreate the Duchess of Sussex's New York outfits, which are perfect for the cooler fall and winter weather.
Recreate Meghan Markle's NY Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.