Meghan Markle is currently in New York City with husband Prince Harry. On Friday, October 10, the Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival. The following day, Duchess Meghan was spotted wearing two very different outfits.

On October 11, Meghan appeared to meet up with friends in the city, and was photographed climbing out of a car wearing a cozy winter coat. Max Mara's Lilia Coat is made from cashmere and features a belted waist. Available in a number of shades, the smart wrap coat originally retailed for $6,250.

The duchess accessorized the outfit with the Hermès Eperon d'Or et Tenues de Jour Shawl 140, which retails for $1,450, and a pair of Heidi Merrick's Santa Barbara Sunglasses. For footwear, Meghan opted for Saint Laurent's Anaïs Slingback Flats in Smooth Leather.

The As ever founder also wore a pair of Guzema Mini Sphere Earrings in 18K Gold and her Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold.

Meghan Markle wearing a Max Mara coat. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Later the same day, Duchess Meghan was photographed leaving Japanese restaurant Kappo Masa on Madison Avenue. For the evening, she traded her Max Mara coat for a Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Tailored Blazer, which she paired with a simple black top, black pants, and a pair of black pointed-toe Giorgio Armani Court Shoes.

Meghan Markle wearing a Saint Laurent blazer. (Image credit: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID)

As always, Duchess Meghan's off-duty style was endlessly chic, and incorporated a plethora of royally-approved designers. Royal fans are sure to want to recreate the Duchess of Sussex's New York outfits, which are perfect for the cooler fall and winter weather.

