Meghan Markle Resurrects Her 'Suits' Character With Witty Remark at the Invictus Games 2025

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games Whistler Vancouver 2025. While the Duke of Sussex has already been surprised with a Funko Pop of himself, Duchess Meghan has made a witty reference to the character she played on the TV show Suits.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, the world knew Duchess Meghan as paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on Suits. Proving that she hasn't forgotten the popular television series, the Duchess of Sussex referenced her role during a breakfast with Team U.S.A. on Feb. 8.

Invictus Games competitor Leandra Moehring revealed to People that a group of female athletes shared their love of Suits with Duchess Meghan. "We told her we saw her on Suits," Moehring told the outlet. "And she's like, 'I'm sorry I'm not wearing a pencil skirt.'"

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in the TV show Suits. (Image credit: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Moehring is set to take part in a number of categories at the Invictus Games, including skiing and indoor rowing. According to the accomplished athlete, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "really took the time" meeting Team U.S.A.'s members at the breakfast. "And despite people who are trying to keep them on schedule, they just did not mind taking pictures at all," Moehring shared. "And it was just super neat...I loved them."

Bryce Ewing—who will compete in a number of sports, including snowboarding and swimming—was shocked by how "down to earth" the Sussexes seemed. "When Meghan looks at you, she really looks at you, and you feel it in your soul," Ewing told People. "She's really caring. She's very intuitive. She's so down to earth, and she looks like she really cares."

According to Ewing, the Sussexes seemed to be "so happy to be there," which is certainly in keeping with their other appearances at the Invictus Games 2025 so far.

Meghan shared a photo from the Team U.S.A. breakfast on her Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Instagram/Meghan Markle)

Duchess Meghan's fashion choices at the Invictus Games have been just as iconic as Rachel Zane's on Suits. In fact, Meghan rewore a fan favorite coat, previously seen during her royal tour of Australia in 2018, which was finally identified as Givenchy.