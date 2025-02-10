Meghan Markle Resurrects Her 'Suits' Character With Witty Remark at the Invictus Games 2025
The Duchess of Sussex has not forgotten Rachel Zane's iconic wardrobe choices.
Meghan Markle is currently in Canada with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games Whistler Vancouver 2025. While the Duke of Sussex has already been surprised with a Funko Pop of himself, Duchess Meghan has made a witty reference to the character she played on the TV show Suits.
Prior to marrying Prince Harry, the world knew Duchess Meghan as paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane on Suits. Proving that she hasn't forgotten the popular television series, the Duchess of Sussex referenced her role during a breakfast with Team U.S.A. on Feb. 8.
Invictus Games competitor Leandra Moehring revealed to People that a group of female athletes shared their love of Suits with Duchess Meghan. "We told her we saw her on Suits," Moehring told the outlet. "And she's like, 'I'm sorry I'm not wearing a pencil skirt.'"
Moehring is set to take part in a number of categories at the Invictus Games, including skiing and indoor rowing. According to the accomplished athlete, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "really took the time" meeting Team U.S.A.'s members at the breakfast. "And despite people who are trying to keep them on schedule, they just did not mind taking pictures at all," Moehring shared. "And it was just super neat...I loved them."
Bryce Ewing—who will compete in a number of sports, including snowboarding and swimming—was shocked by how "down to earth" the Sussexes seemed. "When Meghan looks at you, she really looks at you, and you feel it in your soul," Ewing told People. "She's really caring. She's very intuitive. She's so down to earth, and she looks like she really cares."
According to Ewing, the Sussexes seemed to be "so happy to be there," which is certainly in keeping with their other appearances at the Invictus Games 2025 so far.
Duchess Meghan's fashion choices at the Invictus Games have been just as iconic as Rachel Zane's on Suits. In fact, Meghan rewore a fan favorite coat, previously seen during her royal tour of Australia in 2018, which was finally identified as Givenchy.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
