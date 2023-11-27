Straight from our Fall 2023 trend report, the cocoon coat is a necessary investment piece for the season. The supersized style is a smart and cozy choice for everyday wear (the pre-winter winds are nothing to joke about!). And according to a certain Academy Award-winning actress, even a red-carpet affair. Just in time for this coming cold season, Tilda Swinton wore an oversized coat from Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann when attending the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival. Shrouded in white fabric and a dramatically supersized take on the silhouette, Swinton looked poised, regal, and unafraid of a sartorial statement.
Swinton understood that the XL coat was bold enough by its own merit and opted for minimal styling. Why would she need to pair it with trousers or slacks? The coat is the look! The actress sparsely accessorized save for a pair of elegant pink and black slingback heels also by Ackermann. Lastly, of course, was Swinton's platinum pixie cut, which added a sharpness to the blanketing embrace of the couture coat.
Ackermann shared a behind-the-scenes appreciation post of Swinton in his design on Instagram, naming the haute couture ensemble in French “pour Nos Bras Ouverts,” which translates to “for our open arms.” It's a fitting name for a piece of outerwear that is gargantuan with a capital G with its drooped shoulders, longline wide sleeves, and stately flair.
The oversized and broad-shoulder blazer coat made waves on the runway for Spring 2024 with Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and Givenchy all showcasing their takes on the huge silhouette. In short, the cocoon coat is sticking around for yet another season.
Whether the oversized statement coat is worn all on its own (and without a pair of pants in sight) or bundled with underneath layers to protect you from the crisp winter chill, it's a style that delivers a chic effect without fail. Plus, on the styling front, there’s something cutting-edge and modern about an overcoat worn as a standalone piece. It gives the energy and attitude of gaslighting, gatekeeping girlboss. Or at least a woman with a corner office suite who takes charge or rocks a pixie cut like no other. Either way the cocoon coat is a look we approve of with open arms.
Shop a selection of oversized, cocooning coats like Swinton's below.
Shop Tilda Swinton's Oversized Coat
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Maria Santa Poggi is a freelance fashion writer. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, InStyle, and Harper’s Bazaar, amongst other publications.
-
Meghan Markle Almost Wore a Tiara That Would Have Poignantly Honored Princess Diana
Instead, Queen Elizabeth insisted that Meghan choose from her personal collection.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Timothée Chalamet Is a Certified Fashion Girlie
Quiet up and listen down for a breakdown of his 'Wonka' press tour looks.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Pink Blouse from Princess Diana’s 1981 Engagement Portrait Is Expected to Net Up to $100,000 at Auction
The same designers that created this blouse were also behind her iconic wedding dress later that year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Timothée Chalamet Is a Certified Fashion Girlie
Quiet up and listen down for a breakdown of his 'Wonka' press tour looks.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Is the Pinnacle of French Elegance in Repetto's Iconic Ballet Flats
She looked like a Parisian prima ballerina.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Mansur Gavriel's Bucket Bag Will Always Be Popular
Lily James reminded us why we adore the signature style.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Fashion's Latest Muse? The Chic Dweeb-ette
Jennifer Lopez epitomized the new nerdy aesthetic in a modern prepster uniform.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Zoë Kravitz Concurs With TikTok: The 'Wrong Shoe Theory' Is Genius
The trend may be "wrong," but it feels oh-so-right.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Exuded Boho Glamour in a Fabulous Floral Burberry Dress
Date Night Dressing 101, taught by Jlo.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Kate Middleton Mastered Festive Holiday Dressing in a Bow Cape Coat
The Princess looked like a present under the tree.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Our Quirky Queen, Had Another Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction
Our quirky queen handled it like the pro she is.
By Jewel Elizabeth