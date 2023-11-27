Straight from our Fall 2023 trend report , the cocoon coat is a necessary investment piece for the season. The supersized style is a smart and cozy choice for everyday wear (the pre-winter winds are nothing to joke about!). And according to a certain Academy Award-winning actress, even a red-carpet affair. Just in time for this coming cold season, Tilda Swinton wore an oversized coat from Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann when attending the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival. Shrouded in white fabric and a dramatically supersized take on the silhouette, Swinton looked poised, regal, and unafraid of a sartorial statement.

Swinton understood that the XL coat was bold enough by its own merit and opted for minimal styling. Why would she need to pair it with trousers or slacks? The coat is the look! The actress sparsely accessorized save for a pair of elegant pink and black slingback heels also by Ackermann. Lastly, of course, was Swinton's platinum pixie cut, which added a sharpness to the blanketing embrace of the couture coat.

Ackermann shared a behind-the-scenes appreciation post of Swinton in his design on Instagram , naming the haute couture ensemble in French “pour Nos Bras Ouverts,” which translates to “for our open arms.” It's a fitting name for a piece of outerwear that is gargantuan with a capital G with its drooped shoulders, longline wide sleeves, and stately flair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oversized and broad-shoulder blazer coat made waves on the runway for Spring 2024 with Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and Givenchy all showcasing their takes on the huge silhouette. In short, the cocoon coat is sticking around for yet another season.

Whether the oversized statement coat is worn all on its own (and without a pair of pants in sight) or bundled with underneath layers to protect you from the crisp winter chill, it's a style that delivers a chic effect without fail. Plus, on the styling front, there’s something cutting-edge and modern about an overcoat worn as a standalone piece. It gives the energy and attitude of gaslighting, gatekeeping girlboss. Or at least a woman with a corner office suite who takes charge or rocks a pixie cut like no other. Either way the cocoon coat is a look we approve of with open arms.

Shop a selection of oversized, cocooning coats like Swinton's below.