Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her "Normal" Mom Friends in Montecito
"We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ night out," the duchess told 'People.'
Meghan Markle gave a rare interview to People on Monday, March 3, and in the wide-ranging chat, she revealed what it's really like for her being a royal resident of Montecito, California. While the Duchess of Sussex—who relocated to the United States with Prince Harry in 2020—has plenty of famous friends, she told the outlet that like many moms, she's bonded with the parents of her kids' playmates.
"I have a couple of girlfriends up here; these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye,” the duchess told People. "We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ night out or doing Pilates together."
One such friend told the media outlet that Markle attended her child's "low-key birthday party at home" and "was very comfortable just chilling" and chatting to other parents about "mom stuff and life."
And while she admitted it "felt like a lot" going to busy workout classes in public at first, the Duchess of Sussex said she's now comfortable as part of the community. "I go to [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'" she shared.
As for her new Netflix show, With Love Meghan—which premieres on Tuesday, March 4—the duchess explained why she opted not to film at her own house.
"I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she said. "We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments—putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"
Although the show was filmed at a rental property, fans will see some glimpses of the Sussex family's real house, including their chicken coop and orchard. "Archie did the [filming clapboard]! Sweet moments," she told People. Their home also is featured in the image for Markle's new lifestyle brand, As Ever, with Princess Lilibet and the duchess running through the grass in the peaceful image.
The duchess also shared that Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, would come and see her filming, adding, "I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share. It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
