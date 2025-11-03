Last week, the Royal Family announced that the former Duke of York would no longer be referred to as a prince, and that he would also be evicted from Royal Lodge. Ex-Prince Andrew was forced to relinquish his titles following years of scandal regarding his friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Now, reports are suggesting that one member of the Royal Family was "tipped off" about more correspondence between Andrew and Epstein, which was described as "embarrassing."

According to The Sun, "Queen Camilla played a key role in the removal of Andrew's titles after warning The King of bombshell emails still to come."

A source told the publication, "Camilla was told by someone close to her that further embarrassing emails were set to emerge—this time about Andrew's finances."

"Camilla was told by someone close to her that further embarrassing emails were set to emerge." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, "U.S. prosecutors have turned up tens of millions of dollars in 'questionable' transactions from Epstein raising the risk of more secrets being spilled."

Queen Camilla's influence over the situation was previously alluded to by a source familiar with the scandal. A royal source reflected on the Royal Family's official statement regarding Prince Andrew's demotion , telling People that it had "a female touch." The source explained, "I would think The Queen had a hand in that...There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine."

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor must no longer use any official royal titles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family's official statement—which was issued on Oct. 30, 2025—explained, "[Andrew's] lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The statement continued, "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him." The message concluded, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."