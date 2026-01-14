Former Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Eviction Is Now Happening Months "Sooner Than Thought," Per New Report

Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been evicted from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in October 2025 after his titles and honors were stripped by King Charles, but moving, it turns out, is a more complicated process than expected. While multiple sources indicated that The King wanted his brother out of Royal Lodge by Easter, on Wednesday, January 14, the Sun reported that a new plan is in place for Andrew's relocation.

Instead of staying put until April, the ex-duke is now expected to move to The King's private Sandringham estate within weeks. A friend of Andrew's told the media outlet, "He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February."

Speaking of Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is reportedly searching for a new home in Windsor, the friend added, “He and Sarah will go their own separate ways for the first time in almost 20 years. Apart from involvement with the children and grandchildren, they will live separate lives."

Royal Lodge is seen in a 1948 photo. (Image credit: Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Former Prince Andrew is seen outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints, located on the Royal Lodge property. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ex-prince is set to move to Marsh Farm, a small property on the Norfolk estate that's been under renovation for weeks. The Sun visited the farm his week, noting there were "at least six workmen" who were "toiling outside in the rain and inside the detached property."

In addition to a new fence being installed, a security company was spotted setting up CCTV and other systems at the property. The home has been unoccupied for years, with the outlet noting that Marsh Farm "previously belonged to a tenant farmer who had died some time ago."

It will certainly be a downgrade from the 30-room Royal Lodge, which sits on 98 acres of land and even includes its own chapel. The historic property was the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, and later, home to the Queen Mother until her 2002 death. Andrew moved into Royal Lodge in 2003, and Ferguson relocated to the property in 2008.

"The snow or rain hasn't delayed the work on Marsh Farm but it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable," a royal source told the Sun. "But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge."