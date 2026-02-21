Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been "Much More Worried About Where to Keep His Horses" Than the Epstein Scandal, His New Neighbors Allege
"He was even grumbling about where to park his car."
Prior to his arrest, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had vacated Royal Lodge in Windsor in favor of a quieter home in Sandringham, away from the Royal Family. But according to one royal expert, the former Prince Andrew has already made an impact amongst his new neighbors, who have made some allegations about the disgraced royal.
Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author and expert Robert Hardman noted, "[I]f members of the Royal Family were expecting some sort of contrition from The King's brother following his banishment to internal exile in Norfolk, they have been sorely disappointed."
According to Hardman, sources close to the family alleged, "He has done nothing but complain since he got there." They continued, "It's extraordinary. He hardly seemed bothered about the Epstein scandal. He was much more worried about where he was supposed to keep his horses. He was even grumbling about where to park his car."
As a source told the author, "Given that The King is footing all his bills, you might expect some sort of gratitude. But he's been very rude. He is in another world."
Meanwhile, Harding also suggested that Andrew would likely face further repercussions following his arrest earlier this week.
"Even if the current police investigation comes to nothing, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bovine lack of remorse for the damage he has inflicted on both the institution and the family has ensured one thing: The King has not yet finished with his brother," the royal author wrote.
As for whether or not Andrew deserves sympathy, one source shared their brutal opinion with Harding. "If anyone is tempted to feel sorry for Andrew...then don't," they told the author.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.