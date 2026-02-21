Prior to his arrest, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had vacated Royal Lodge in Windsor in favor of a quieter home in Sandringham, away from the Royal Family. But according to one royal expert, the former Prince Andrew has already made an impact amongst his new neighbors, who have made some allegations about the disgraced royal.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author and expert Robert Hardman noted, "[I]f members of the Royal Family were expecting some sort of contrition from The King's brother following his banishment to internal exile in Norfolk, they have been sorely disappointed."

According to Hardman, sources close to the family alleged, "He has done nothing but complain since he got there." They continued, "It's extraordinary. He hardly seemed bothered about the Epstein scandal. He was much more worried about where he was supposed to keep his horses. He was even grumbling about where to park his car."

"He was much more worried about where he was supposed to keep his horses." (Image credit: Backgrid)

As a source told the author, "Given that The King is footing all his bills, you might expect some sort of gratitude. But he's been very rude. He is in another world."

Meanwhile, Harding also suggested that Andrew would likely face further repercussions following his arrest earlier this week.

"Even if the current police investigation comes to nothing, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bovine lack of remorse for the damage he has inflicted on both the institution and the family has ensured one thing: The King has not yet finished with his brother," the royal author wrote.

"The King has not yet finished with his brother," the royal author wrote. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for whether or not Andrew deserves sympathy, one source shared their brutal opinion with Harding. "If anyone is tempted to feel sorry for Andrew...then don't," they told the author.