The "Mindful" and "Intentional" Way Princess Kate and Prince William Are Raising Their Children—George, Charlotte, and Louis
"Their approach...is not old-fashioned parenting," said one expert.
Princess Kate and Prince William experienced a massive change in 2025 when they moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The larger property has been described as the couple's "forever home," and offers plenty of space for their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
When it comes to parenting, Kate and William are reportedly focused on being "mindful" and "modern." According to one expert, the couple's decision to limit their children's cell phone usage is particularly important.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, parenting and childcare expert Jo Frost said, "From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making. Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting—it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting."
Frost continued, "I see on social media this blanket tone as if old-fashioned often implies nostalgia, a longing for the past, or a resistance to progress. This is none of those things." Instead, the parenting expert believes that Kate and William's approach is actually crucial, especially when faced with modern technology.
"These parents are fully aware they are raising children in a digitally saturated world just like millions of other parents worldwide," Frost told the outlet. "They are not in denial of technology's place in society and they are simply choosing to lead rather than react and cave in."
Praising the Prince and Princess of Wales, Frost noted, "What we are seeing as the public is a modern, mindful parenting decision made based on what we now know about child development, emotional regulation, attention, sleep, and connection."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.