Princess Kate and Prince William experienced a massive change in 2025 when they moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The larger property has been described as the couple's "forever home," and offers plenty of space for their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

When it comes to parenting, Kate and William are reportedly focused on being "mindful" and "modern." According to one expert, the couple's decision to limit their children's cell phone usage is particularly important.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, parenting and childcare expert Jo Frost said, "From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making. Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting—it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting."

Frost continued, "I see on social media this blanket tone as if old-fashioned often implies nostalgia, a longing for the past, or a resistance to progress. This is none of those things." Instead, the parenting expert believes that Kate and William's approach is actually crucial, especially when faced with modern technology.

"These parents are fully aware they are raising children in a digitally saturated world just like millions of other parents worldwide," Frost told the outlet. "They are not in denial of technology's place in society and they are simply choosing to lead rather than react and cave in."

Praising the Prince and Princess of Wales, Frost noted, "What we are seeing as the public is a modern, mindful parenting decision made based on what we now know about child development, emotional regulation, attention, sleep, and connection."