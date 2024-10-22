Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s Sweet Surprise From Grandpa King Charles
Having The King as your grandpa has its perks.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte might not be in Australia with their grandfather, King Charles, and step grandma Queen Camilla at the moment, but one Aussie took the time to think of the kids when the royals came to visit over the weekend. The King and Queen attended a service at St. Thomas' Anglian Church in Sydney on Oct. 20, and before they left, they were presented with some special souvenirs for the Wales children.
Per GB News, The King was given "a rugby ball, cricket ball and a fluffy toy koala by the Rector Michael Mantle's wife, Ellie Mantle, to give to his grandchildren."
The gifts bring back memories of Prince William and Princess Kate's 2014 tour of Australia, when an adorable 8-month-old Prince George received a stuffed wombat during their visit. Ironically, Prince William's childhood nickname was "wombat," thanks to his parents' 1983 trip to Australia.
At age 11, we're guessing the toy koala might not be his favorite of the bunch, but the pre-teen is known to be a fan of rugby and cricket (as well as his dad's beloved Aston Villa football team).
As for King Charles and Queen Camilla, they've been greeted by huge crowds during their trip Down Under, despite some minor setbacks from republican government leaders who refused to meet with the royals. On Oct. 21, The King was heckled by Australian senator Lidia Thorpe during an appearance in Parliament. "You are not our king," Thorpe said, via The New York Times. "Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us."
The rest of the Australian people seem to have given The King and Queen a warm welcome, with thousands lining the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. But while he's been enjoying some sun and BBQ in Australia, The King said he won't follow in son Prince Harry's surfing footsteps.
"If I was a younger man," he told a well-wisher when asked if he'd be catching some waves during the trip.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
