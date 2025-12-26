On Christmas Day, members of the Royal Family attended church in Sandringham. After the service, they met with royal fans who had gathered outside, and Prince Louis was lucky enough to receive a giant chocolate gift. But it was Princess Charlotte who emerged as a "little star," according to one royal source.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, one source revealed, "She is such a little star." According to the outlet, "Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals."

The 10-year-old princess was also seen hugging one royal fan, the Daily Mail reported. Just like her mom, Princess Kate, it appears as though Charlotte is a consummate professional when it comes to attending official royal engagements and meeting fans.

Princess Charlotte carries a bunch of flowers from a royal fan. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Throughout the engagement, Charlotte exuded confidence, and interacted with members of the general public alongside her family and independently. However, her dad, Prince William, was never far away.

As reported by Hello! magazine, the Prince of Wales "was heard gently calling his daughter as she lagged behind slightly to chat to the crowds."

Princess Charlotte holds a bunch of flowers from a royal fan. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte meets with royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail suggested that royal fans were especially delighted to meet with Princess Kate and Prince William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "The presence of the Wales children proved a major highlight for the estimated 500-strong crowd, many of whom queued for hours," the publication noted. The outlet also revealed, "Charlotte and Louis appeared particularly eager to interact, stopping frequently to accept small gifts and exchange festive pleasantries, while George followed closely behind."