Royal Source Says Princess Charlotte Emerged as a "Little Star" on Christmas Day, but Dad Prince William Didn't Let Her Get Lost in the Crowd
The Prince of Wales "was heard gently calling his daughter as she lagged behind."
On Christmas Day, members of the Royal Family attended church in Sandringham. After the service, they met with royal fans who had gathered outside, and Prince Louis was lucky enough to receive a giant chocolate gift. But it was Princess Charlotte who emerged as a "little star," according to one royal source.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, one source revealed, "She is such a little star." According to the outlet, "Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals."
The 10-year-old princess was also seen hugging one royal fan, the Daily Mail reported. Just like her mom, Princess Kate, it appears as though Charlotte is a consummate professional when it comes to attending official royal engagements and meeting fans.
Throughout the engagement, Charlotte exuded confidence, and interacted with members of the general public alongside her family and independently. However, her dad, Prince William, was never far away.
As reported by Hello! magazine, the Prince of Wales "was heard gently calling his daughter as she lagged behind slightly to chat to the crowds."
The Daily Mail suggested that royal fans were especially delighted to meet with Princess Kate and Prince William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "The presence of the Wales children proved a major highlight for the estimated 500-strong crowd, many of whom queued for hours," the publication noted. The outlet also revealed, "Charlotte and Louis appeared particularly eager to interact, stopping frequently to accept small gifts and exchange festive pleasantries, while George followed closely behind."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.