Throughout 2025, Princess Kate and Prince William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have accompanied their parents to multiple royal events. As the future King, Prince George has even undertaken some engagements without his siblings, presumably as part of his "kingship" lessons. And according to one royal expert, all three have shown immense growth this year.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal expert and author Robert Jobson explained, "George, Charlotte, and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances, and they have developed a natural ease in front of cameras and crowds. There's no doubt that this has a lot to do with the way they have been brought up, and the modern monarchy that their parents are shaping."

Jobson analyzed George's progress, especially as the young royal has taken on an even more important role in 2025. "George, in particular, having once looked quite shy and timid in these situations, seems increasingly self-assured," Jobson noted. He also suggested, "[P]erhaps it won't be long until we see him giving a reading at one of his mother's carol services."

"George...seems increasingly self-assured." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as growing in confidence in their royal roles, Kate and William's kids experienced a huge life change in 2025. In October, George, Charlotte, and Louis left Adelaide Cottage for their new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Described as the family's "forever home," the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently preparing to celebrate their first Christmas at the residence.

"I doubt whether William and Catherine will be able to resist the temptation to spoil them, just as all young parents enjoy spoiling their children—if they are fortunate enough to have the money," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror.

"George, Charlotte, and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for what George, Charlotte, and Louis might have on their gift lists this year, Bond told the outlet, "I imagine George will be hoping for some more video games." The expert continued, "Charlotte will probably be happy with anything sporty. She loves her soccer and gymnastics and horse riding. She's also very keen on dance."

Finally, Bond shared, "As for Louis, he is very enthused about the trampoline—so maybe a small indoor trampoline would go down well. But I'm sure their parents will come up with all sorts of fun surprises for the kids."