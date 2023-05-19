As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary, Now Would Be a Great Time to "Mend Rifts," Royal Expert Says

Happy fifth anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, and it's fair to say much has changed for them since then.

The royal couple left the U.K. in early 2020, swapping it for sunny Southern California, where they eventually established themselves in Montecito, near Santa Barbara.

Their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength these days, and they have built a beautiful family with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"They look as if they are absolutely loving that Californian life," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

"After five years, as far as we can judge, they still look very much in love and happy. And that’s really all most people in the U.K. want for Harry. To find some peace and mental strength after the trauma of his earlier life."

Of course, Harry lost his mother Princess Diana in a tragic car accident when he was just 12 years old, the details and aftermath of which he shared in his memoir Spare published earlier this year.

"The traditional fifth anniversary gift is wood, which symbolizes long-lasting strength, wisdom and forgiveness," Bond continued.

"It is said that by the fifth year of marriage the couple has begun to develop strong, deep roots, like that of a tree, preparing them for a long-lasting relationship."

(Image credit: Getty)

While their love for each other is strong, sadly their relationships with U.K.-based members of the Royal Family leave much to be desired.

"It would be great if the year ahead included some forgiveness and the rifts began to mend," Bond said.

The expert also commented on how much the Sussexes will try to immerse their children in royal ways in the future.

"I assume, since they’ve chosen to give their children titles, they do want them to know and understand their heritage," she said.

"Any responsible parent would give their children the chance to make up their own minds in the future about what they want to do.

"But I can’t see two children or young adults with broad American accents, who have been immersed in American culture, wanting to jump into court life."

The Sussexes officially began using Prince and Princess titles for their children on the occasion of Lilibet's christening in March of this year. As Bond suggests, we'll have to wait and see how much the little ones will want to be involved in the royal life.