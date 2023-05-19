As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary, Now Would Be a Great Time to "Mend Rifts," Royal Expert Says

Happy fifth anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, and it's fair to say much has changed for them since then.
The royal couple left the U.K. in early 2020, swapping it for sunny Southern California, where they eventually established themselves in Montecito, near Santa Barbara.
Their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength these days, and they have built a beautiful family with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"They look as if they are absolutely loving that Californian life," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.
"After five years, as far as we can judge, they still look very much in love and happy. And that’s really all most people in the U.K. want for Harry. To find some peace and mental strength after the trauma of his earlier life."
Of course, Harry lost his mother Princess Diana in a tragic car accident when he was just 12 years old, the details and aftermath of which he shared in his memoir Spare published earlier this year.
"The traditional fifth anniversary gift is wood, which symbolizes long-lasting strength, wisdom and forgiveness," Bond continued.
"It is said that by the fifth year of marriage the couple has begun to develop strong, deep roots, like that of a tree, preparing them for a long-lasting relationship."
While their love for each other is strong, sadly their relationships with U.K.-based members of the Royal Family leave much to be desired.
"It would be great if the year ahead included some forgiveness and the rifts began to mend," Bond said.
The expert also commented on how much the Sussexes will try to immerse their children in royal ways in the future.
"I assume, since they’ve chosen to give their children titles, they do want them to know and understand their heritage," she said.
"Any responsible parent would give their children the chance to make up their own minds in the future about what they want to do.
"But I can’t see two children or young adults with broad American accents, who have been immersed in American culture, wanting to jump into court life."
The Sussexes officially began using Prince and Princess titles for their children on the occasion of Lilibet's christening in March of this year. As Bond suggests, we'll have to wait and see how much the little ones will want to be involved in the royal life.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Yes—You Need to Wash Your Hair Before You Color It
A hairstylist explains.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Louis Probably "Doesn't Know He's a National Treasure," As His Parents "Shield" Him From Scrutiny: Royal Expert
That seems wise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Are Inseparable on the New Season of 'Selling Sunset'
The couple announced their surprise wedding just days before the new season of 'Selling Sunset' dropped.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Louis Probably "Doesn't Know He's a National Treasure," As His Parents "Shield" Him From Scrutiny: Royal Expert
That seems wise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
An Alleged Stalker Was Arrested Near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Home This Week
An investigation is underway.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Brother James Opened Up About How His Dogs Helped Him Recover From Depression
Sadly, his dog Ella recently passed away.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Wales Children's Nanny Is Probably "Quite Chummy" With Princess Kate, Expert Claims
They're more like partners than employer and employee.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"
This is terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Iconic "Revenge Dress" Was Supposed to be White, Apparently
OK, that would have been so different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's 'Panorama' Storyline on 'The Crown' Didn't Get Everything Right, Royal Expert Claims
It's fiction, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen "Can't Stand" How Much Time Prince William and Kate Middleton Spend in the Kitchen With Their Kids, Apparently
OK...
By Iris Goldsztajn