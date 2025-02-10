Prince Harry Shares an Emotional Update on How He and Meghan Markle Are Coping After Losing Guy
He made the revelation after meeting a 3-year-old service dog named Thorn at the Invictus Games.
In Jan. 2025, Meghan Markle shared her most personal Instagram post yet. In an emotional message, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her beloved rescue beagle, Guy, had died. At the Invictus Games 2025, which is taking place in Whistler and Vancouver, Prince Harry has revealed how their family is coping following the loss of Guy.
While attending a wheelchair curling event on Feb. 9, Harry met a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Thorn, who aids first responders in the Yukon. "Harry came right over and sat down right next to Thorn and kneeled down and started petting him and said how much he misses his dog," Ali Harper, who works with Thorn, told People. "And said thank you very much for what we do with Thorn."
Harper noted that Meghan had a "small interaction with Thorn as well," and that the couple took a photograph with the team. Clearly, the service dog had a huge impact on the couple.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Last month, Meghan paid tribute to Guy on Instagram, writing, "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up...and fell in love." She continued, "They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy.' And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."
Duchess Meghan also noted that Guy had been by her side for a multitude of important events in her life. "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom...he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort," she wrote.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed that Guy would feature in her forthcoming Netflix show, Love, Meghan. "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," she explained. "I think you may fall a little bit in love too...I have cried too many tears to count."
Meghan signed off by sharing her gratitude for the sweet pup, writing, "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
