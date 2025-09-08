Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Are Just Like Any Tweens With Relatable Backpacks You Can Find at Walmart

Children around the world have marked the first day of school in the past few weeks, and on Monday, September 8, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's 10-year-old twins joined the club. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella posed for pictures on their parents' official Instagram account—and the pre-teens showed off their interests with affordable blue backpacks that are currently in stock at Walmart.

"This Monday morning, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella returned to school. 🎒," the palace's Instagram post read. "A new academic year full of discoveries, friendships, and adventures awaits them. The Princely Family wishes all students in the Principality a wonderful start to the school year!"

In the photos, Jacques and Gabriella—who attend private Catholic school François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré—hold hands as they wear matching red uniform polo shirts. Princess Gabriella pairs her polo with a navy skirt and matching hair bow in the snapshots, while Jacques wears a pair of dark jeans. In one adorable image, the twins reveal the designs on their backpacks, holding hands once again as they turn away from the camera.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella showed off their backpacks in the palace's Instagram post. (Image credit: Michaël Alesi /Palais Princier)

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene posed with their kids on September 8. (Image credit: Michaël Alesi /Palais Princier)

The twins held hands in the sweet photos. (Image credit: Michaël Alesi /Palais Princier)

Although Prince Jacques might be the heir to Monaco's throne, he appears to be a fan of playing Roblox, just like many kids his age. His under $20 tile-patterned blue backpack features a character from the popular online game on the back along with the Roblox logo. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella seems to be into Kawaii and is carrying a baby blue backpack with the Sanrio character Cinnamoroll to school this year.

The twins finished up their summer break with a royal engagement on September 6, joining their parents at U Cavagnëtu, a traditional Monagasque picnic. During the event, Prince Jacques looked like a mini me of his father, wearing a navy blazer and white shirt similar to Prince Albert's with a pair of khaki pants. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella channeled her designer-loving mom in an adorable green floral dress by Dior Kids .

Unlike Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who largely stay out of the spotlight, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella frequently make official appearances with their parents. Last year, the twins stole fans' hearts when they dressed up for National Day in November, with Jacques wearing a tiny version of his father's military uniform and Gabriella matching with her mom in a lavender coat dress.