Prince William and Prince Harry Still Share One Value That’s “Pure Diana”

Even though the deep rift between Prince William and Prince Harry doesn't show any signs of ending soon, royal experts say there are still aspects of their bond that link them together in spite of their differences.

As far apart as the brothers may be, both physically and emotionally, royal historian Amanda Foreman says they still share an unshakeable core value instilled in them by their late mother, Princess Diana. Speaking to People for its new cover story published in the lead-up to the 28th anniversary of Diana's untimely death, in a car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, Foreman described the lasting impact the late royal has had on her sons, even amid their infamous royal rift.

Specifically, Foreman points to both William and Harry's commitment to creating home lives that prioritize the well-being of their children and giving those children what People describes as "a genuinely authentic upbringing,"—something Foreman says "is pure Diana."

People notes that both William and Harry have honored Diana's memory by giving their daughters, Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet, her name as a middle name and that both brothers speak of their late mother often to their children and display her photographs in their homes—and Foreman says that these decisions are evidence of Diana's lasting parental impact on her sons and the way she shaped their values.

"The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success," Foreman said of William and Harry's decisions now that they are raising families of their own. "They are both very good role models as parents."

Diana also instilled in her sons a dedication to making compassion a priority not just in their lives as members of the human race, but as prominent and influential members of the royal family. While both William and Harry have continued to dedicate ample time and energy to charitable work (including many projects related to issues that were close to Diana's heart), People notes that many royal insiders and experts agree the brothers don't have the same impact working separately that they would have if their efforts were more coordinated.

"If they could do anything together—properly and genuinely—the force would be a tsunami; it would be incredible," Foreman said of the difference it could make if William and Harry were united in their charitable endeavors.

As much as royal experts agree that William and Harry's royal rift is a detriment to the good work they do, the same experts also agree that the rift itself runs so deep that it's unlikely to end any time soon—and not without concerted effort on the part of the brothers themselves.

"The rift is very profound and very long-lasting," Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, told People for the same cover story. "It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes."

For her part, Foreman agrees that mending William and Harry's fractured relationship is a complicated and difficult prospect.

"Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible," she said of healing the rift between the brothers.