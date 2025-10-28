Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Enforcing a “Zero-Tolerance” Policy After the Prince Andrew Scandal

In the wake of Prince Andrew's most recent scandal regarding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has seen both the disgraced royal and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson relinquish their royal titles and face eviction from their longtime royal home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, senior members of the royal family are reportedly tightening the reins within The Firm.

Specifically, new reports suggest that Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the lead in instituting a "zero-tolerance" policy regarding bad behavior in the royal family, to guard against future scandals like the one in which the royals are currently embroiled.

“Prince William and Princess Catherine’s zero-tolerance blueprint is already transforming royal family dynamics,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital in an interview this week.

“They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals, enforcing a far better level of discipline, all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation in any way, shape or form,” Fordwich explained.

Speaking to the outlet, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said that William, in particular, is "not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled" and is looking to the future with a "solution-focused lens."

"He is far more ruthless than his father," Chard said, comparing William to King Charles. "He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

Chard went on to explain that William has stepped up when it comes to dealing with Andrew's scandal, in part, because "he realizes it’s harder for the King to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course."

Still, Chard says, William has been left frustrated by the way the Andrew situation has been handled on the whole.

"He feels his father has teetered too long with the kid gloves approach," Chard added. "Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother. William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage."

Going forward, Chard says, Will and Kate are expected to continue to take a hard line when it comes to potential scandals in the royal family

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy," Chard explained. "Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, they don’t want any other sideshows blotting the royal family’s good work. Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges."