Prince William and King Charles Don't Have a "Rift," But Experience "Personal and Competitive Tensions," Per Royal Source
Royal insiders have questioned recent attempts to "manufacture division" between The King and his heir.
After King Charles and Prince Harry reunited during the Duke of Sussex's recent U.K. trip, recent reports have suggested that The King and Prince William are at odds with each other. Royal expert Tina Brown even suggested that the Prince of Wales's "parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of The King's own paternal deficiencies." But according to multiple palace insiders, there's no issues between The King and his heir.
"It's evident there's an attempt to manufacture division between them, when in reality, no such rift exists," a source told the Daily Mail. "In truth, their relationship is as strong as ever, they are aligned in their work, with many areas of shared interest, and united in their vision for the role of the Royal Family."
Another insider added that William and The King can clash at times, but at the end of the day, they have the same end goal. "Like many father-son relationships, there are occasional personal and competitive tensions," the source said. "Both are very driven individuals and have very similar interests such as the environment, conservation, the military and helping deprived communities."
That being said, The King and the Prince of Wales are supporting their individual causes "in quite different ways," the insider added. "Does that sometimes bring them into competition with one another? Yes, to be fair, it does. But ultimately they have the same goal: to make life better for the people of this country."
One source suggested that although they can argue, the two are quite similar at heart. "The funny thing is that if they met as strangers at a dinner party they would find they had so much in common and were such natural bedfellows that they would be talking until 3am," the insider told the Daily Mail.
And when it comes to Prince William's focus on family, one insider suggested that The King lets his son take royal duties at his own pace. "The Prince of Wales has had a universally sh***y time of late...he lost his beloved grandmother, his brother, and has faced terrible heartache with his father and his wife. If this [way of doing things] makes him feel that much more happy and confident when the moment comes and he accedes him to the throne, then that's something his father supports."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.