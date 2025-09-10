Prince William Hopes George, Charlotte, and Louis Learn From His "Biggest Weakness," After One "Crucial" Skill "Just Fell Away"
The Prince of Wales wants his children to develop expertize in one "really important" area.
As well as being a hard-working member of the Royal Family, Prince William appears to be a doting father to his three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Royal experts have previously confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales wish to give their kids a "normal" upbringing. Now, Prince William has revealed how he hopes his "biggest weakness" will influence George, Charlotte, and Louis.
While visiting youth organization Spiral Skills at The Oasis Village in London on Sept. 9, Prince William listened to a group of young people playing musical instruments. "And that's why you play, and I don't!" the Prince of Wales told the group (via the Mirror). "It's brilliant you guys have clearly done a lot of practicing."
After praising the performance, Prince William continued, "You've all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic. I wish I started when I was your age." Elaborating on his journey as a musician, the Prince of Wales revealed, "I couldn't read music so that was my biggest weakness."
William continued, "I started off playing piano, trumpet, and the drums, and then realized I had to memorize every tune and it just fell away." As a result of his own experiences, the Prince of Wales encourages George, Louis, and Charlotte to take their music lessons seriously. "I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it's crucial, really important," William explained during the engagement.
During the visit, Prince William also mentioned Prince Louis's developing talents as a drummer. "I'm definitely not a drummer," the Prince of Wales noted. He continued, "If my youngest was here, he'd have a go, because he's practicing at the moment."
It seems that Prince William is encouraging all three of his children to nurture the musical skills he never developed.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.