Throughout 2025, Prince George took several steps to enter the royal spotlight, which many viewed as essential "kingship" lessons. Now, one royal expert is reflecting on the parallels between Prince William and Prince George's upbringings, including Princess Diana's personal thoughts on her eldest son's historic future.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "It's hard enough bringing up kids to be happy, safe, and confident even in normal life. We can only imagine what it must be like to bring up a child who is going to hold such a unique and massively public role in life."

Reflecting on her friendship with Princess Diana, Bond told the outlet, "It makes me think back to my conversations with Diana...who was also troubled by the weight of responsibility, both on her and her eldest son."

The former royal correspondent continued, "I remember her telling me how the prospect of being King weighed heavily on young William's shoulders. But she was immensely proud of him and told me she thought the country was lucky to have William."

Bond suggested that Prince George will be better prepared for his future role, thanks to the experiences of the Prince of Wales. "It's probably slightly easier for [Princess Kate and Prince William], in the secure and happy marriage they have, to prepare George for what lies ahead," Bond noted. "And William must know exactly how he might be feeling."

Bond also suggested that Prince George's future is all planned out, which must be difficult to comprehend as a child. "George's options are extremely limited and the eventual road ahead is set in concrete," she explained. Luckily, the 12-year-old prince has parents Princess Kate and Prince William to support him as he grows into his future royal role.