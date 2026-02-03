Prince Edward Says We Must "Remember the Victims" When Asked About Brother Andrew's Epstein Scandal

King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family have not yet spoken out after emails and photos involving Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were released as part of the Epstein files this weekend. But while attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, Prince Edward was questioned by a CNN journalist about how he was "coping" during the "difficult" and "close to home" situation.

The Duke of Edinburgh kept his response vague and did not mention his brother, replying, "Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that," per CNN.

He added, "They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."

Prince Edward is pictured on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are pictured attending Easter services at Windsor Castle in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Edward is in the United Arab Emirates to support the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation. The duke serves as chairman of the organization's board of trustees and will be championing "the importance of education, particularly non-formal education and experiential learning, to develop skills and opportunities for young people worldwide," per Buckingham Palace.

Over the weekend, photos of the former Duke of York kneeling over a woman on the ground were released as well as numerous emails involving both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

In one message, Ferguson allegedly wrote to Epstein: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." Other emails mentioned introducing Andrew to a 26-year-old Russian woman, and the ex-duke reportedly wrote to Epstein: "Wish I was still a pet in your family."