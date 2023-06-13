Resurfaced Video Proves Prince William Was Just as Cheeky as Prince Louis at Age 5

Prince Louis won hearts all over the world with his hilarious Platinum Jubilee antics last year, including his panoply of funny faces.
Then, more recently, the young royal was back at it again pulling funny faces and doing some hilarious dance moves with his hands during his family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the King's Coronation.
But although Louis has been compared at length to his uncle Prince Harry because of their shared cheekiness, a resurfaced video of his dad Prince William standing in the same spot at the Palace at five years old shows just how much his youngest son takes after him.
The royal fan Instagram account @english_royal_children stitched together a video of Prince Louis dancing around and generally being a five-year-old during the Coronation, and a video of William at the same age being equally restless and pulling faces at the crowd—plus pretending to shoot a bow and arrow.
The caption read, "William and Louis at the same age. five year old princes. Like father like son"
One royal fan commented, "Just when we thought Harry was the royal rebel….Louis said, 'Hold my beer and watch this.' This kid is awesome."
Someone else said, "Love this. They are just being little boys In their own world full of fun and innocence."
And another person wrote, "Love how Prince William is smirking. With all the pressure on their family it’s wonderful to see they allow their children to have fun. He’s five great to see him being 5."
It looks like Louis takes after both parents, with his mom Princess Kate having often joked that he is the only one of her children who looks like her.
Whoever he takes after, Louis sure is one cute kid.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Was Reportedly Bullied at School—How This Difficult Experience Influenced Her Parenting
She's tried to shield her kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gigi Gorgeous Shares Her Personal Library Full of Fashion and LGBTQ+ Icons
The model and social media star's library is chock-full of empowering and entertaining reads.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Khloé Kardashian’s Son Tatum Originally Had the Last Name Kardashian—Not Thompson
This has since changed.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Was Reportedly Bullied at School—How This Difficult Experience Influenced Her Parenting
She's tried to shield her kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Free From the Shackles" of the Royal Family's "Mentality," Friend Says
His court battle is proof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Nicknamed "The Princess of Slough" as Fans Notice Striking Similarity Between Her Recent Royal Engagements
I'm not sure this one's going to take off, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Determined to Break the Heir and Spare Cycle," Royal Expert Claims
That can only be a good thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate "Offered to Replace" Food Stolen From a Food Bank They Had Previously Visited
They were there in a tragic situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Kate "Nudges" Prince Louis Into Being Calm "Without Appearing to Tell Him Off," According to a Body Language Expert
She's got tons of parenting tricks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Archie Got the Most Special Gift for His Fourth Birthday
Ushering in his fifth year in style.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Used a "Barrier Gesture" to Avoid Prince Harry During a Jubilee Event, Royal Expert Claims
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn