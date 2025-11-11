Princess Kate represented the Royal Family at the annual Service of Remembrance for Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, and while speaking with World War II veterans, she revealed one of Prince George's surprising favorite hobbies.

In a video shared on X by PA reporter Stephanie Wareham, the Princess of Wales told World War II veteran Geoffrey Spencer—who served in the Royal Air Force—that her 12-year-old son, George, is a "big fan" of the Lancaster Bombers that Spencer once flew. Explaining that Prince George "very much likes making AirFix models," she added, "He knows more about aircraft than I do."

The Princess of Wales spent time with veterans and military families following the solemn service, during which she laid a wreath in honor of those who fought and died for their country. The royal, dressed in a black Catherine Walker coat dress and Jane Taylor hat, included a note with her wreath reading, "In Memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them." She signed the card, "Catherine."

The Princess of Wales spoke with World War II veteran Geoff Spencer during the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate took part in the Remembrance service for the first time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales laid a wreath to honor those who died in service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to another World War II veteran, 100-year-old Bill Redston, Kate learned his secret to staying young. In another video shared by Wareham on X, Princess Kate knelt on the floor and held hands with Redston, who revealed that he finished the London Marathon at the age of 65 and the New York Marathon at age 66.

In May, the princess also spent time with World War II veterans as she marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day—and she brought Prince George along for the historic occasion. The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by the preteen prince, chatted with veterans and their families at a special tea party held in honor of the anniversary.

Tuesday's service marks a busy few days for the Princess of Wales, who brought Prince George to the annual Festival of Remembrance for the first time Saturday night. The princess then joined members of the Royal Family for Remembrance Sunday, followed by Tuesday's Armistice Day appearance.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors