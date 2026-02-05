Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been left in an "utterly impossible position" as they navigate life after their parents' involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. The daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have always maintained a close relationship with their family. But one royal author says the sisters feel "duped" after the latest batch of Epstein emails and photos were released by the Department of Justice.

The former Duke of York is pictured kneeling over a woman on the ground in a series of photos, and per the BBC, an email reportedly from Ghislaine Maxwell claims that the image of Andrew with his accuser Virginia Giuffre is genuine, despite his original claims.

"They are pretty torn because they believed [their father]," royal biographer Robert Jobson told People. “Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story—that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing."

He adds, "I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired. I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult."

Princess Beatrice (top right) and Princess Eugenie (top center) joined the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another message from Sarah Ferguson to Epstein referenced them having lunch with Beatrice and Eugenie. Multiple sources, however, have noted that the sisters were kept in the dark regarding the extent of their mother and father's dealings with Epstein.

As Jobson noted, "They were only 19 or 20-year-olds at the time. If, at that age, your parents say we are going to see someone who’s a friend of theirs, you don’t think much about it beyond that."

"They are older and mothers themselves now and will be thinking this is appalling," he continued of the sisters, who are both mothers of two.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will want to continue their charitable work, with both sisters having taken on new roles over the past year. Beatrice is now the patron of premature birth charity Borne, while Eugenie is supporting her uncle The King as an ambassador for The King's Foundation "35 Under 35" initiative.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is pictured with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They are both in an utterly impossible position," Fitzwiliams said. "They have families, they have jobs, and they are trying to navigate that."

Despite their parents' scandals, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie held their heads high as they attended Christmas events with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the wider Royal Family. The King is said to be especially protective of his nieces in the wake of Andrew and Sarah's missteps.

"The discretion with which they have behaved during their parents' [controversies] also speaks volumes," Jobson added.