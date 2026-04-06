Having met while studying at The University of St Andrews in Scotland, Princess Kate and Prince William began a relationship. After several years, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale royal wedding on April 29, 2011. But according to a former royal courtier, Prince William was initially "concerned" that Princess Kate wouldn't be able to adjust to his royal lifestyle.

Royal expert Russell Myers's new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, detailed some of the difficulties the Prince and Princess of Wales faced early in their relationship. At the beginning, William reportedly attempted to shield Kate from some elements of royal life.

Per the royal author, "The prince had invited his girlfriend to stay at Highgrove on several occasions, and they had also enjoyed a weekend together at The Queen's Sandringham estate."

Article continues below

Myers continued, "The stays were organized by William for when his father and grandmother were not in residence, allowing the couple the freedom to enjoy themselves without Catherine worrying about meeting his family."

A former royal courtier spoke to the author, saying, "He was very concerned she would be completely overawed by the whole thing." The courtier continued, "Kate had wealthy friends who had nice piles in the country, but it's a different story when you're dating a prince whose granny is The Queen."

"He was very concerned she would be completely overawed by the whole thing." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although William was allegedly worried about whether or not Princess Kate would fit into his world, he at least wanted to try.

"He was still very much in the mode of 'Let's take it slow and see what happens,' while being pretty nervous that the press was going to find out what was going on and ruin it for them," the former courtier told Myers.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He was pretty nervous that the press was going to find out what was going on and ruin it for them." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, Princess Kate ended up being a perfect fit for Prince William's royal lifestyle and it's strange to think that wasn't always the case.