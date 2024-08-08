Will Princess Beatrice "Initiate Peace" Between Prince Harry and Prince William?
"But she wouldn’t want to be too involved."
The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly hit "an all-time low" earlier this year. Further reports have suggested William is "spitting mad" Harry keeps discussing their late mother, Princess Diana, in interviews. Now, a former royal employee has claimed there's one relative who may be able to help broker peace between the once close brothers.
In an interview with the Express, King Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold said, "Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William, and Charles." He continued, "She would be someone to initiate peace in the family. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King—and they trust her."
As for whether any other members of the royal family would be capable of reuniting the estranged family members, Harrold was resolute. "It would be her out of anyone else—but she wouldn’t want to be too involved," he told the publication. "She would try to be careful."
Harrold also suggested Beatrice may have already tried to broker peace between Harry and William, although her efforts hadn't been successful. "I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation," he explained.
The former royal butler also referenced Beatrice's close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth as evidence she would be the perfect peacemaker. "Beatrice was very close to the late Queen," he said. "They had a strong bond, which was respected by the Royals." He continued, "She’s also close to her uncle, King Charles, and cousins, William and Harry. She gets on well with all the family and is known for being approachable and trustworthy."
As Beatrice grew up alongside her cousins, William and Harry, she apparently has an easy relationship with them. According to Harrold, "It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh." While it's unclear whether Harry and William will mend their brotherly bond, Harrold suggested there was still hope because of Beatrice. "They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs," he told the outlet. "They do spend a lot of time together." Of course, only time will tell if Princess Beatrice really can work her magic, but royal fans shouldn't give up hope just yet.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
