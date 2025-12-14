Ex-Prince Andrew Prepares to Leave Royal Lodge for a "Temporary" Sandringham Property the Size of a "Shoebox"
The former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is reportedly moving into a "temporary" property on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate. According to a new report, Andrew's new home is likely to be quite a downgrade from his current mansion.
Sources confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that Andrew "is set to swap his 30-room mansion for a 'shoebox-sized' holding property on a remote part of The King's private Norfolk estate."
Of course, it's still believed that the former Duke of York will eventually move into a more "substantial home," which is "currently under extensive renovation in preparation for his arrival." However, the outlet suggested that the Andrew's eventual home in Sandringham is "still much smaller than Royal Lodge."
The Mail on Sunday also cited alleged friends of Andrew who have claimed the former prince is likely to leave the U.K. in the near future. Sources close to Andrew told the outlet "he could relocate to the Middle East where he has long-established business contacts." The publication noted, "Many believe that Bahrain is the ultimate destination for Andrew in the long term."
The publication claimed that "royal aides have begun removing the contents of Royal Lodge under 'cover of darkness' in preparation for Andrew's departure next year."
According to the Mail on Sunday, Andrew has allegedly expressed a desire to move into his father Prince Philip's retirement property, Wood Farm. But the outlet noted, "[T]here had been some debate over whether that might mean he is 'too close' to the rest of the family."
For now, at least, it appears as though Andrew will be moving out of Royal Lodge and into a much tinier home than he is used to.
