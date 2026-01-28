Princess Charlene Debuts a "Scintillating" $42,000 Tiffany & Co. Brooch and Louis Vuitton Bag Following Her 48th Birthday

Princess Charlene attended a special mass for the Saint Dévote Day celebrations at Monaco Cathedral on January 27, and the royal—who just celebrated her birthday on Sunday—was wearing an incredible new piece of jewelry for the occasion. Charlene, 48, debuted the Tiffany & Co. Paris Flame brooch at mass with Prince Albert, pinning the $42,000 design to a sophisticated navy coat.

The 18-carat yellow gold and platinum piece is described by Tiffany & Co. as being "accented with scintillating diamonds at the center," with its star-shaped design echoing "the movement of a blazing flame."

Charlene kept the rest of her jewelry understated to let her new brooch shine, wearing her hair pulled back to reveal a pair of diamond studs. Along with her navy coat with scarf-like detail at the neckline, she kept the blue theme going with a new Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini bag.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are pictured on January 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene wore a navy coat and matching accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess has been showing off a longer hairstyle in recent weeks, and she wore her shoulder-length hair swept up and accented with a wide navy headband.

Princess Charlene might have been treated to her new brooch and bag for her January 25 birthday, which the palace marked by sharing a portrait of the princess in a classic white dress on social media.

Twins Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents for a traditional bonfire on January 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of Tuesday's Saint Dévote celebrations, Princess Charlene joined Prince Albert and their 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to attend another church service and light a bonfire in honor of Corsica and Monaco's patron saint.

Charlene chose a new gray chevron Dolce & Gabbana coat for the ceremony, pairing it with a black turtleneck, and an old favorite black Prada bag and tall black Gianvito Rossi boots. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella, who takes after her stylish mother when it comes to designer labels, wore a navy dress coat with matching Emporio Armani ballet flats.