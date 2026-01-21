Princess Charlene is Joined By Royal Children To Open “Magical” Indoor Playground

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert joined family and friends to open a very special indoor playground, alongside two of the youngest members of Monaco’s royal family. Princess Stéphanie’s daughter-in-law, Marie Ducruet, created the play space to bring families together in a beautiful, child-friendly environment. The indoor playground features “a play structure, a mini-city, a motor skills zone for babies, reading and construction areas, and a family café.”

“Imagined by two young mothers and friends, Marie Ducruet and Elise Rouillard, this warm and secure space aims to stimulate the awakening, creativity and curiosity of children,” Monaco’s Royal Family shared on Instagram. Louis and Marie Ducruet’s children, Victoire and Constance, were the first to explore the new facility. The two little girls enjoyed exploring the beautiful play space. “Our dream was to create a kind of stroller café, an indoor playground like they have in Dubai, Paris or New York,” Marie Ducruet told the Monaco Tribune.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert officially open Marie Ducruet's new indoor playground, Little Wonders. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

A look at the indoor playground. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

Marie Ducruet with her business partner, Elise Rouillard, and her daughter, Victoire. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

The daughter-in-law of Monaco's princess explained that her new business reflects her “search for a balance” between her professional dream and her “life as a mother.” She shared an honest glimpse at their family life and her day-to-day as a member of the royal family, but it doesn’t look too different from a normal working mother. She discussed her busy days of balancing it all, saying “in the morning I look after the girls, then I go to work, then I pick them up for our family time, and go back to work in the evening in my office."

Princess Charlene’s 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, may be too old for the new play facility, but it was nice to see the Monegasque royal family supporting each other. Princess Stéphanie, who was also in attendance at today's grand opening, is Prince Albert’s sister, which makes Marie Ducruet the sovereign’s niece-in-law. The Monegasque royal family appears to be very close, coming together for major holidays and celebrating each other’s achievements, like business openings, fashion shows, and other major projects.