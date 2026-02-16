Princess Charlene and Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Bundle Up for an Icy Appearance at the Olympic Winter Games
The adorable family spent some time on the ice at the Winter Games.
Princess Charlene has spoken about her experience raising royal twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with husband Prince Albert on multiple occasions. The family is currently attending the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Italy, wrapping up warm for what looks like an icy excursion.
Sharing news of the visit on Instagram, the family explained in the caption, "This Saturday, February 14, Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were present in Cortina (Italy) as part of the XXV Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."
The royals attended the Women's Curling Tournament at the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, watching multiple countries compete for the prize. "At the conclusion of the competitions...the Princely Family visited the rink-side facilities in the company of Mr. Beau Welling, President of World Curling," the caption explained.
For the outing, Charlene looked sleek in a white Moncler Archivio DNA Cape Jacket with padded sleeves. Sadly, the white version of Charlene's jacket is difficult to track down, but it remains available in navy blue for $1,795. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella kept warm in the camel Yves Salomon Down Puffer Jacket with raglan sleeves and fluffy lambswool trim, which retails for $1,725.
A subsequent Instagram post revealed that Prince Albert "had the honor of presenting the medals" to recipients from the U.K. and Germany following the competition. "Earlier in the day, the Princely Family attended the women's giant slalom in alpine skiing on the famous Olimpia delle Tofane course," the caption continued. "The race was won by Federica Brignone, crowned Olympic champion on home snow."
Unsurprisingly, twins Jacques and Gabriella stole the show as usual, while Princess Charlene provided fans with plenty of winter coat inspiration.
