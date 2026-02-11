Princess Diana’s “Divorce Ring” Signalled “Empowerment and Modern Womanhood”
“Diana showcased her newfound independence, strength, and role as a modern woman after leaving the royal family.”
You’ve heard of the Revenge Dress—Princess Diana’s iconic black off-the-shoulder dress from designer Christina Stambolian—but after their highly-publicized divorce, Princess Diana invested in a Divorce Ring. The aquamarine ring that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore to her wedding was actually the late Princess Diana’s symbol of “empowerment and modern womanhood”
According to Steven Schneider, CEO of Worthy, the premier online auction house for diamonds, diamond jewelry, and luxury timepieces, Princess Diana was a trend-setter with her Divorce Ring. “Princess Diana popularized the divorce ring back in the nineties with a stunning ~25 carat emerald-cut aquamarine stone set in 24 karat yellow gold,” Schneider reports to Marie Claire. “The oversized gemstone was in stark contrast to her infamous engagement ring.”
The shift from her iconic sapphire engagement ring to the statement Divorce Ring was symbolic, Scheider explains. “Her engagement ring was stately, sophisticated, and serious—just like her marriage to the future King of England. In contrast, her divorce ring was fun, playful, and far larger than her engagement ring, symbolizing her independence from the Royal Family.”
Schneider feels that Princess Diana’s Divorce Ring was a symbol of “empowerment and modern womanhood” during her tumultuous divorce, and the support she received from family and friends during that difficult time. “The aquamarine stone was also given to her by friend and mother-figure, Lucia Flecha de Lima, who was the wife of the Brazilian diplomat at the time,” Schneider reveals. “Trading her infamous engagement ring for one given to her by a woman and friend was another way that Diana showcased her newfound independence, strength, and role as a modern woman after leaving the royal family.”
So, how much does it cost to assert your independence following a high-profile divorce? “Worthy experts estimate that the ring would be worth approximately $30,000-50,000 in today’s market and around $15,000-20,000 at resale,” Scheider says of the iconic Divorce Ring.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.