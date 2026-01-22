Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were on hand to support one of their family member's new business ventures on Wednesday, January 21, and during the event, Charlene sported a half-up hairstyle with a rare denim look.

Princess Charlene typically favors a cropped cut, and since she's a fan of a pulled-back style, it's difficult to tell how long her hair actually is most of the time. But in December, she wore her locks down to multiple events, revealing that her hair is now down to her shoulders. Her hair looked longer than ever at Wednesday's event at Little Wonders Monaco, an indoor children's play space co-founded by Princess Stephanie's daughter-in-law, Marie Ducruet.

Wearing a cream wool blazer by Chloé with a black turtleneck and a pair of dark, wide-legged jeans, Charlene showed that her hair is the longest it's been since 2011, when she married Prince Albert. The princess typically wears her hair up at royal events, but her half-back style skimmed the shoulders of her new blazer in photos from the event.

Members of Monaco's royal family, including Prince Albert, who cut the ribbon, were on hand to open the new children's play area. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

Princess Charlene is pictured with a shoulder-length hairstyle at an event with Prince Albert in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene wore her hair in an updo during a December event with her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene has shown off plenty of hair transformations since her royal wedding. The princess chopped her hair into a pixie cut in 2012, favoring various short cuts for years and even wearing an edgy, partially shaved style in 2020.

As for Wednesday's event, numerous members of Monaco's royal family attended the opening, including Princess Stephanie, along with her daughter, Camille Gottlieb, and her son, Louis Ducruet, who is married to Marie.

According to the Prince's Palace, the indoor playground was "imagined by two young mothers and friends, Marie Ducruet and Elise Rouillard" and will give children a place to "stimulate the awakening, creativity and curiosity of children aged 0 to 7."