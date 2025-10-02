Thanks to the Best Hair Accessories, I'm Officially Dripping in Jewelry This Fall
Because every updo deserves a little sparkle.
I've always thought of accessories as the finishing touch to an outfit, but this fall, I've decided that it's less about what's on my ears or around my neck and more about what's tucked into my hair. Hair accessories are officially stepping into the jewelry realm, acting as statement pieces that add a touch of glitz and glam to even the laziest ponytail or bun.
Personally, I love that it feels like a shortcut: instead of spending an hour perfecting my waves—even with a multi-purpose hot tool—I can twist my hair back with a French pin or stack a few crystal barrettes and look instantly put-together. Think of them as wearable accessories that are equal parts chic and functional. Ahead, I've rounded up the five hair accessory trends dominating fall 2025, from oversized claw clips with stunning crystal details to luxe velvet bows, along with the prettiest product picks from my own personal collection.
Claw Clips
Claw clips are still having their moment, but this fall, they feel less "rolled out of bed" and more like actual statement pieces. Think of shapes in all sizes, crafted from marble-like acetate and bold colors.
I have a lot of hair, but I love Emi Jay's sweetheart clips—that are slightly smaller than a regular-sized claw—for a half-up, half-down look. Plus, this flannel design is perfect for fall and the chillier months ahead.
French Pins
French pins are one of those accessories that look intimidating until you try them—and then suddenly you wonder how you lived without one. I think they have this really cool undone vibe. Slip one into a twist or bun, just watch a few tutorials first and then you'll get the hang of it.
Another Machete pick; I love this pin because most come in silver or gold, and this adds a bit of extra dimension to my brunette hair.
Put your hair up in a chignon, and then secure it with a chignon pin—how perfect?!
Metal Cuffs
A simple ponytail looks instantly cooler with a metal cuff wrapped around it. Sleek gold and silver finishes catch the light like jewelry, while chunkier cuffs add some edge.
I love the organic shape of this ponytail cuff. Pair the silver hair piece with some big gold earrings, and you've got a mixed-metal masterpiece.
Don't sleep on J.Crew's accessory section—this metal hair tie is one of my most reached-for picks and elevates even a simple ponytail.
Crystal Barrettes
A single crystal-studded piece draws your eye to the hair, but I personally love to stack a few skinny ones for that extra zhuzh. Or, even better, opt for a bigger statement barrette.
These are the perfect size to either layer or wear alone. When I pull my hair into a sleek bun, I often line them up near the nape of my neck in the back.
Treat yourself to a little Prada for your hair with this swoon-worthy pink crystal style.
Velvet Bows
And last but not least, we can't talk about fall hair accessories without giving a moment to velvet bows. I love the luxurious texture of velvet, and this fall, I'm drawn to a bow with a touch of sparkle in a surprising color.
