I've always thought of accessories as the finishing touch to an outfit, but this fall, I've decided that it's less about what's on my ears or around my neck and more about what's tucked into my hair. Hair accessories are officially stepping into the jewelry realm, acting as statement pieces that add a touch of glitz and glam to even the laziest ponytail or bun.

Personally, I love that it feels like a shortcut: instead of spending an hour perfecting my waves—even with a multi-purpose hot tool—I can twist my hair back with a French pin or stack a few crystal barrettes and look instantly put-together. Think of them as wearable accessories that are equal parts chic and functional. Ahead, I've rounded up the five hair accessory trends dominating fall 2025, from oversized claw clips with stunning crystal details to luxe velvet bows, along with the prettiest product picks from my own personal collection.

Claw Clips

Claw clips are still having their moment, but this fall, they feel less "rolled out of bed" and more like actual statement pieces. Think of shapes in all sizes, crafted from marble-like acetate and bold colors.

Machete Grande Heirloom Claw in Malachite $42 at shopmachete.com Machete creates some of the most stunning hair accessories that feature various stone-like designs. This bright green malachite option has become my new obsession. Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip in Cozy Cabin $36 at Emi Jay I have a lot of hair, but I love Emi Jay's sweetheart clips—that are slightly smaller than a regular-sized claw—for a half-up, half-down look. Plus, this flannel design is perfect for fall and the chillier months ahead.

French Pins

French pins are one of those accessories that look intimidating until you try them—and then suddenly you wonder how you lived without one. I think they have this really cool undone vibe. Slip one into a twist or bun, just watch a few tutorials first and then you'll get the hang of it.

Machete French Hair Pin in Classic Tortoise $35 at shopmachete.com Another Machete pick; I love this pin because most come in silver or gold, and this adds a bit of extra dimension to my brunette hair. L. Erickson Lenora Chignon Knot Hair Pin $36 at Nordstrom Put your hair up in a chignon, and then secure it with a chignon pin—how perfect?!

Metal Cuffs

A simple ponytail looks instantly cooler with a metal cuff wrapped around it. Sleek gold and silver finishes catch the light like jewelry, while chunkier cuffs add some edge.

Crystal Barrettes

A single crystal-studded piece draws your eye to the hair, but I personally love to stack a few skinny ones for that extra zhuzh. Or, even better, opt for a bigger statement barrette.

Ettika 3-Pack Crystal Barrettes $40 at Nordstrom These are the perfect size to either layer or wear alone. When I pull my hair into a sleek bun, I often line them up near the nape of my neck in the back. Jennifer Behr Kira Hair Magnet Set $198 at Jennifer Behr Imagine the Y2K hair bedazzler from your youth, but a sophisticated, chic version for adults, and that's what Jennifer Behr's hair crystal magnets are. In my opinion, these might be the coolest hair accessories of the decade. Prada Logo Crystal-Embellished Barrette $525 at Mytheresa Treat yourself to a little Prada for your hair with this swoon-worthy pink crystal style.

Velvet Bows

And last but not least, we can't talk about fall hair accessories without giving a moment to velvet bows. I love the luxurious texture of velvet, and this fall, I'm drawn to a bow with a touch of sparkle in a surprising color.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emi Jay Iconic Velvet Bow Barrette in Mocha Mousse $22 at Emi Jay This mocha brown is a pop of color, and the diamond detailing adds an extra touch of glitz. Prada Velvet Hair Clip $650 at Saks Fifth Avenue And if you really want to lean into the bows, grab a designer select. Prada is my favorite, and the size of this one is chef's kiss.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.