Princess Charlotte Completes a Major Milestone With Her Very First Father-Daughter Trip Abroad With Prince William

Princess Charlotte just hit a massive milestone during a special trip to Switzerland with dad Prince William. Needless to say, the 10-year-old royal appeared to be delighted about attending such a special occasion alongside her father. Royal fans, too, were excited to witness the pair having such a fun time together during their trip abroad.

William and Charlotte traveled to Switzerland's St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel for the final of the UEFA European Women's Championship. England's soccer team, nicknamed the Lionesses, made it to the final, where they competed against Spain for the trophy. Unsurprisingly, Princess Charlotte seemed elated to be watching England's star soccer players competing in such an important game.

The Royal Family shared a sweet snap of father and daughter on Instagram, along with the caption, "Let's go, @lionesses!"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Photographs taken inside the stadium showed just how much Charlotte was enjoying a day out with her dad. From looking shocked during tense moments of the game to exchanging sweet looks with one another, the Prince of Wales most certainly bonded with his daughter over England's female soccer team reaching the final of the UEFA European Women's Championship.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte in Switzerland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Charlotte watching the Lionesses play in Switzerland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William can't watch a particularly tense moment in the UEFA European Women's Championship final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2022, Prince William revealed that Princess Charlotte is a "budding star" when it comes to soccer. While visiting the team ahead of the UEFA European Women's Championship, William said (via OK! ), "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal."

He continued, "A budding star for the future!" According to the Prince of Wales, Charlotte "said, 'Please can you tell them that,' and I said, 'OK, I'll tell them.'"