Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate Isn't "Naive" About Prince George's Future as King, and She Will Help Prepare Him in a "Different" Way

After marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton became an integral part of the Royal Family. Now, the Princess of Wales is reportedly preparing for the future, which will include her eldest son, Prince George, becoming king. According to a royal expert, Princess Kate is very aware of what will be expected of her child.

"She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18," royal expert and historian Marlene Koenig told Us Weekly. "She is there to be the loving, supportive mom in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost."

Having been in a relationship with Prince William for a decade prior to their marriage, Kate is reportedly under no illusions and "is not naive to her son's future," the publication explained.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the Royal Family," Koenig told the outlet. The royal historian noted that Princess Kate will one day take on a new role herself as "a queen consort," while also being "the mother of a future king."

Princess Kate will one day take on a new role herself as "a queen consort." (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes time for George to become more serious about his destiny, King Charles and Prince William will apparently step in to share "the knowledge and practice of their roles" with the young prince, Koenig explained.

For now, the Princess of Wales reportedly has a "different" role from Charles and William, and is gently preparing her son for the throne, while prioritizing her role as his mother.