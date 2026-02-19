Princess Madeleine Started Her Skincare Line After “Worrying Trend” She Noticed In “Very Young Girls”

Princess Madeleine might be the least controversial royal these days, but her skincare line raised many eyebrows when it was first released in 2025. The Swedish princess faced controversy for using her royal status to promote a business, when she was really just trying to solve a problem. “I noticed a worrying trend,” she said in an interview with Point de Vue magazine. “If you go to a cosmetics store in the afternoon, you will often see very young girls shopping alone,” the princess noted, saying that young girls were shopping for skincare that was not formulated—and potentially dangerous—for their youthful skin. “They are attracted by brands seen on social networks.”

“As a mother, I had trouble finding appropriate care products for my children, that is, natural, safe and appropriate to their growing skin,” Princess Madeleine said, before revealing that her ultimate inspiration is her own daughter, Princess Leonore. Princess Leonore told her mother that “she no longer wanted to use products with the words "baby" on them,” but Princess Madeleine struggled to find an alternative. “Finding an intermediate product, designed for younger, more mature but still sensitive skin, proved surprisingly difficult.”

Princess Madeleine helped formulate the products. (Image credit: MinLen/Instagram)

A look at MinLen's product line. (Image credit: MinLen/Instagram)

Princess Madeleine at the launch of her collaboration with Weleda in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Madeleine knew she had to find a solution, using her unique position and contacts to create MinLen, an ethical and safe skincare line for children, adolescents, and teens. She teamed up with iconic Swiss skincare leader Weleda to create the products. “Each ingredient comes from an ethical and sustainable source, and many of the active ingredients come from plants grown in their own botanical gardens,” the princess said. “If I had to embark on this adventure for children and families, I wanted the best possible quality.”

Despite the criticism she faced when venturing into this business, Princess Madeleine knows she is doing something good. “I really want to do something positive,” she told Point de Vue, as she shared “MinLen comes from the bottom of my heart.” She won’t let the naysayers stop her from her mission, because she know show important it is to provide safe, quality care for young girls. “Mothers stopped me in the street to thank me for offering an alternative to their teenagers,” she revealed.

MinLen products are currently sold in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, with more European countries being added soon.