Princess Eugenie Proves a Sunny Yellow Maxi Works for Fall Dressing, Too
The royal rocked the cheerful shade with sneakers at an art exhibit.
November might be here, but at least on the East Coast, the weather has been all over the place. Should I wear a dress? A sweater? Jeans? All three at once? Who knows. And while many of us have stored our brightly hued dresses in favor of more neutral pieces and heavier knits, Princess Eugenie showed that a summer style staple can easily be incorporated into your fall wardrobe during a visit to Doha, Qatar.
The royal—who works as a director at contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth—wore a cheerful (and seriously on-sale) yellow maxi dress by Diane von Furstenberg to visit an equally colorful exhibit at Doha's M7 hub. The museum space is hosting the first Middle Eastern retrospective of modern artist Ellsworth Kelly's work, and art buff Eugenie definitely dressed to match her surroundings.
She posed in front of a rainbow-striped painting in the tiered dress, which featured a deep v-neck and tiered skirt. Per the brand, it was crafted from Diane von Furstenberg's special linen featuring fibers "created from renewable wood sources and manufactured using less water and emitting less CO2." Sustainable and chic.
Along with visiting the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition, the princess stopped by the Chaumet & Nature exhibit, which showcased more than 100 pieces from the luxury jeweler's collection.
Of course, Doha is a bit warmer than London (or Portugal, where Eugenie has a home with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1). But even in cooler temps, a bright yellow dress brings an unexpected bit of sunshine to an otherwise dreary fall day.
Pair your bright maxi with a blazer and boots, or, like Eugenie go for comfy white sneakers (she appears to be wearing a celeb-loved Løci style). Who says workwear has to be stuffy?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Where Is 'The Diplomat' Filmed? All About the Historic London and Europe Filming Locations
From St. Paul's Cathedral to the Louvre to Scottish castles.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
TikTok Has Big Feelings About Dyson's New Airstrait Ad
"They said y'all can buy the product but it is not meant for you."
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly in a "Precarious Position" Between Prince Harry and King Charles
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photos of Her Son, Ernest, to Mark Mom Sarah Ferguson's 65th Birthday
"So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Unseen Photos of Princess Beatrice's Daughter, Sienna, After Pregnancy Announcement
The "proud GiGi" and sister posted some family moments on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly "Sick of Being Humiliated" Amid Continued Prince Andrew Drama
"Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment
Lady Frederick Windsor shared a heartwarming update on the Princess of Wales.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Princess Beatrice "Initiate Peace" Between Prince Harry and Prince William?
"But she wouldn’t want to be too involved."
By Amy Mackelden Published