Princess Eugenie Proves a Sunny Yellow Maxi Works for Fall Dressing, Too

November might be here, but at least on the East Coast, the weather has been all over the place. Should I wear a dress? A sweater? Jeans? All three at once? Who knows. And while many of us have stored our brightly hued dresses in favor of more neutral pieces and heavier knits, Princess Eugenie showed that a summer style staple can easily be incorporated into your fall wardrobe during a visit to Doha, Qatar.

The royal—who works as a director at contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth—wore a cheerful (and seriously on-sale) yellow maxi dress by Diane von Furstenberg to visit an equally colorful exhibit at Doha's M7 hub. The museum space is hosting the first Middle Eastern retrospective of modern artist Ellsworth Kelly's work, and art buff Eugenie definitely dressed to match her surroundings.

She posed in front of a rainbow-striped painting in the tiered dress, which featured a deep v-neck and tiered skirt. Per the brand, it was crafted from Diane von Furstenberg's special linen featuring fibers "created from renewable wood sources and manufactured using less water and emitting less CO2." Sustainable and chic.

The princess visited the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition in her cheerful dress. (Image credit: Instagram/Maha Al Sulaiti)

Along with visiting the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition, the princess stopped by the Chaumet & Nature exhibit, which showcased more than 100 pieces from the luxury jeweler's collection.

Of course, Doha is a bit warmer than London (or Portugal, where Eugenie has a home with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1). But even in cooler temps, a bright yellow dress brings an unexpected bit of sunshine to an otherwise dreary fall day.

Pair your bright maxi with a blazer and boots, or, like Eugenie go for comfy white sneakers (she appears to be wearing a celeb-loved Løci style). Who says workwear has to be stuffy?

Eugenie also attended a special exhibition for jewelry brand Chaumet. (Image credit: Instagram/Robin Langlais)

