Princess Eugenie Proves a Sunny Yellow Maxi Works for Fall Dressing, Too

November might be here, but at least on the East Coast, the weather has been all over the place. Should I wear a dress? A sweater? Jeans? All three at once? Who knows. And while many of us have stored our brightly hued dresses in favor of more neutral pieces and heavier knits, Princess Eugenie showed that a summer style staple can easily be incorporated into your fall wardrobe during a visit to Doha, Qatar.

The royal—who works as a director at contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth—wore a cheerful (and seriously on-sale) yellow maxi dress by Diane von Furstenberg to visit an equally colorful exhibit at Doha's M7 hub. The museum space is hosting the first Middle Eastern retrospective of modern artist Ellsworth Kelly's work, and art buff Eugenie definitely dressed to match her surroundings.

She posed in front of a rainbow-striped painting in the tiered dress, which featured a deep v-neck and tiered skirt. Per the brand, it was crafted from Diane von Furstenberg's special linen featuring fibers "created from renewable wood sources and manufactured using less water and emitting less CO2." Sustainable and chic.

Darby Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Darby Dress (was $638)

Princess Eugenie standing in front of a rainbow painting wearing a yellow maxi dress and sneakers

The princess visited the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition in her cheerful dress.

(Image credit: Instagram/Maha Al Sulaiti)

Origin
Løci Origin Sneakers

Along with visiting the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition, the princess stopped by the Chaumet & Nature exhibit, which showcased more than 100 pieces from the luxury jeweler's collection.

Of course, Doha is a bit warmer than London (or Portugal, where Eugenie has a home with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1). But even in cooler temps, a bright yellow dress brings an unexpected bit of sunshine to an otherwise dreary fall day.

Pair your bright maxi with a blazer and boots, or, like Eugenie go for comfy white sneakers (she appears to be wearing a celeb-loved Løci style). Who says workwear has to be stuffy?

Princess Eugenie posing with two men in suits and a woman wearing a black head scarf in front of a backdrop reading "Chaumet."

Eugenie also attended a special exhibition for jewelry brand Chaumet.

(Image credit: Instagram/Robin Langlais)

Closet London Tiered Smock Midaxi Dress in Yellow
ASOS Closet London Tiered Smock Midaxi Dress

Veja Women's V-12 Sneaker, Leather Extra White, 11
Veja Women's V-12 Sneaker

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

