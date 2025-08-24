Royal Expert Says Prince William Will Encounter a "Difficult Conversation" Regarding His Latest "Untenable" Decision

Summer 2025 has been pretty meaningful for Prince William and his family. For instance, the Royal Family announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be leaving the "modest" Adelaide Cottage in favor of mansion Forest Lodge. Royal experts have also mused about Prince William's future, and whether he might move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. Now, a seasoned royal biographer has called one of Prince William's choices "untenable."

Speaking to GB News, royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman discussed Prince William's alleged hope to remain in "forever home" Forest Lodge, rather than move into the Royal Family's iconic palace. "I don't think that's tenable," Hardman explained. "When the late Queen came to the throne in 1952, she and Prince Philip had just done up Clarence House as a sort of family home with their two young children. They loved it, and they didn't want to move. The Queen Mother, who was resident at Buckingham Palace, didn't want to move out."

Hardman continued, "[T]hey presented [their plans] to the prime minister, Winston Churchill, and it was Churchill who said, 'No, no, no, you've got to move in [to Buckingham Palace]. The monarch has to live [there].'"

Reports suggest Prince William doesn't want to live at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for whether or not William will be able to stay at his so-called "forever home" Forest Lodge, Hardman told the outlet, "That will be a difficult conversation for whichever prime minister it is...Of course, [Prince William] will be a harder nut to crack for a future [prime minister], but I think Buckingham Palace depends on having a visceral connection between the monarch and Royal HQ."

"Buckingham Palace depends on having a visceral connection between the monarch and Royal HQ." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it could be quite some time before Prince William becomes king, the Prince and Princess of Wales's future living situation remains unclear. However, William is likely to carve out his own path, which might include avoiding moving into Buckingham Palace.