Royal Biographer Reveals How One Unexpected Royal "Bridges the Gap" Between Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla regularly attend official royal engagements together, and presumably socialize with one another in family settings. However, a royal biographer has claimed that one particular Royal Family member "bridges the gap" between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, proving themselves to be a crucial asset in the process.

Royal biographer Sean Smith, author of Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, discussed the one person who helps to bring Princess Kate and Queen Camilla together. "The question of age is [Duchess] Sophie's biggest asset for the Royal Family moving forward," Smith told GB News. "At 60, she is placed almost exactly in the middle of Kate and both Anne and Camilla—she bridges the gap between the generations."

Elaborating on why the Duchess of Edinburgh is the perfect person to unite different generations within the Royal Family, Smith told the outlet, "I love this quote from her: 'We are fabulous in our forties, and we are even more fabulous in our fifties, sixties, and seventies, and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women.'"

Per GB News, "Smith described how Sophie's maturity and experience allow her to play a unique role at the center of the family, acting as a confidante for Kate while also standing shoulder to shoulder with The Queen and Princess Royal."

Smith also commented on the news regarding Princess Kate's move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor. Noting that Kate will live even closer to her "royal sister" Duchess Sophie in the new home, Smith told GB News , "They remain the best of friends."

The biographer continued, "They have always been two middle-class girls from the country battling their way through the etiquette and traditions of the Royal Family."

As for what might change when Princess Kate moves, Smith told the outlet, "They do not live in each other's pockets. Kate has three young children to occupy her attention, but [their] new home, Forest Lodge, is little more than a 10-minute drive from Bagshot Park, so Sophie is near to help and support when she can."